LANCASTER — As campaign organizers in the potential recall election against Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón prepare to begin collecting signatures, the Lancaster City Council will consider a resolution today, expressing a vote of no confidence in Gascón.
“The election of George Gascón to the Office of the District Attorney in November 2020 and his subsequent issuance of numerous Special Directives and two subsequent amendments raised a red flag as these directives pose a serious threat to the well-being and safety of the residents of Los Angeles County and the residents of Lancaster,” a staff report said.
Gascón, a former San Francisco district attorney and Los Angeles Police Department assistant chief, campaigned on a criminal justice reform platform. He beat two-term incumbent Jackie Lacey in the Nov.
3 election.
Minutes after he was sworn in to office last December, Gascón announced a series of sweeping changes including that his office would no longer pursue the death penalty, nor seek cash bail for misdemeanor and non-serious, non-violent felonies.
Crime victims and law enforcement officials have said the changes Gascón initiated after he took office, favor the rights of criminals over their victims.
Deputy District Attorney Jon Hatami, an outspoken critic of Gascón’s changes, will address the City Council during the meeting.
He will also address the Whittier City Council, which is also scheduled to consider a vote of no confidence in Gascón at their meeting. That meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m.
The Lancaster meeting is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m., today. It will be conducted telephonically and video streamed live on Channel 28, and on the city’s website: https://www.cityoflancasterca.org/our-city/departments-services/cityclerk/meetings-agendas-and-minutes/public-meetings-web-streaming
Public comments on agendized items can be submitted by dialing 1-887-853-5257. Use Meeting ID: 938 4415 0473#; Password: 707831#.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.