Lancaster water

The Lancaster National Soccer Center will benefit from the City of Lancaster’s purchase of permanent ground water rights in an agreement with Los Angeles County Sanitation District No. 14.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster will purchase 50 acre feet of permanent ground water rights for use at the Lancaster National Soccer Center under a purchase and sales agreement between the city and Los Angeles County Sanitation District No. 14 approved at the June 13 City Council meeting.

As a participant in the Antelope Valley Ground Water Adjudication the city was granted certain water rights for the soccer center as part of the judgment, which was finalized in December 2015 after a 16-year court battle involving thousands of litigants, city and county governments, farmers, property owners, water agencies and others.

