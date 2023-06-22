LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster will purchase 50 acre feet of permanent ground water rights for use at the Lancaster National Soccer Center under a purchase and sales agreement between the city and Los Angeles County Sanitation District No. 14 approved at the June 13 City Council meeting.
As a participant in the Antelope Valley Ground Water Adjudication the city was granted certain water rights for the soccer center as part of the judgment, which was finalized in December 2015 after a 16-year court battle involving thousands of litigants, city and county governments, farmers, property owners, water agencies and others.
According to the rules and regulations established by the Antelope Valley Watermaster, the city can produce up to 500 acre feet of groundwater for reasonable and beneficial uses at the soccer center, according to a staff report by Community Development Director Larissa De La Cruz and Assistant Director Patti Garibay.
“The allocation has helped to keep the facility green except during the summer months,” the report said. “For many years staff has had to select certain areas in the park that are not watered during the summer so that the most visible and frequently used locations at the facility can be preserved through the warm summer months.”
The city will pay Sanitation District 14 a total one-time cost of $375,000, or $7,500 per acre foot. The city will also be responsible for paying a one-time water transfer fee of $1,650 as well as an annual administrative assessment of $250 or $5 per acre foot to the watermaster, the report said.
Through the purchase of any quantity of permanent water rights the city will also have the ability to transfer permanent and carryover water to development projects that take place in the city going forward, the report said.
The City Council voted 4-0 to approve the agreement as part of the consent calendar at the June 13 meeting, with Mayor R. Rex Parris absent.
