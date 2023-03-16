Lancaster City logo

LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster will acquire two tax-defaulted properties totaling 12.5 acres, up to $20,000.

One parcel is an approximately 2.5-acre vacant parcel located across the street from the Antelope Valley Transit Authority’s headquarters on Sixth Street West. The parcel has been in tax default since 2012, according to the Los Angeles County Assessor Portal. The 1979 base value was listed at $25,000; the 2023 tax roll preparation was $54,400.

