LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster will acquire two tax-defaulted properties totaling 12.5 acres, up to $20,000.
One parcel is an approximately 2.5-acre vacant parcel located across the street from the Antelope Valley Transit Authority’s headquarters on Sixth Street West. The parcel has been in tax default since 2012, according to the Los Angeles County Assessor Portal. The 1979 base value was listed at $25,000; the 2023 tax roll preparation was $54,400.
The parcel’s intended use would be future expansion of AVTA facilities including potential hydrogen or other renewable fueling hubs, a report by Community Development Director Larissa De La Cruz and Real Estate and Economic Development Assistant Director Chenin Dow said.
The other property is a 10-acre parcel on 70th Street West and Avenue H-10 that has been in default since 2015, according to the LA County Assessor Portal. The 2015 base value was listed at $60,900; the 2023 tax roll preparation was $75,762.
This parcel is “ideally positioned for future renewable energy uses,” the report said.
According to the report, the city will submit minimum bids of $15,268 for both parcels, plus accrued interest of 1.5% per month as of the date of the purchase. The total cost for both parcels will not exceed $20,000.
“Acquisition of the proposed parcels would provide new real estate assets to help achieve the City Council’s renewable energy and transit goals for Lancaster,” the report said. “Acquisition costs are substantially below market value for the parcels, leading to significant savings as the City works to achieve these goals.”
The City Council voted 4-0, with Mayor R. Rex Parris absent, at Tuesday’s meeting to approve the acquisition of the property as part of the consent calendar.
