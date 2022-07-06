LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster will purchase seven vacant parcels for up to $3.6 million, that will be transferred to the Antelope Valley Transit Authority, for a future solar energy facility to power the transit agency’s main building and vehicle fleet.
This March, AVTA became the first public transit agency in the nation to have a 100% battery-electric fleet. The proposed solar power facility project is currently under review by various federal agencies.
In order for the project to move forward, the parcels, which total 43 acres adjacent to AVTA’s facility on 6th Street West, need to be under the control of a local public agency. AVTA cannot purchase the properties until the federal review and approval process has been completed, according to a staff report for the June 28 City Council meeting.
The appraised value of the parcels is about $75,000 per acre. The parcels range in size from 2.5 acres to 10 acres. AVTA will fully reimburse the city’s costs once the properties are transferred.
The City Council voted 4-0 (with Mayor R. Rex Parris absent) at the June 28 meeting to authorize City Manager Jason Caudle, with the agreement of City Attorney Allison Burns, to negotiate, finalize and execute a purchase and sale agreement with each property owner to acquire the properties.
The council’s action also authorized Caudle to make findings that the transfer of the properties to the AVTA by the city, is exempt from the Surplus Land Act because the city is transferring the property to another public agency for that public agency’s use, according to the report.
One of the properties, a five-acre parcel owned by Provident Trust Group LLC, has had a delinquent tax status, since 2020, according to the Los Angeles County Assessor’s office. The rest of the properties are in good standing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.