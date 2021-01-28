LANCASTER — The City will invest up to $822,100 to support the deployment and staffing of the Samaritan’s Purse emergency field hospital in the parking lot of Antelope Valley Hospital.
Samaritan’s Purse, an international evangelical Christian disaster relief organization, set up the field hospital to support overflow patients from the COVID-19 pandemic. The nonprofit organization will cover a significant portion of the costs associated with the deployment of the field hospital through its own fundraising efforts.
In addition to the field hospital itself, Samaritan’s Purse brought approximately 70 medical personnel to staff the hospital and help alleviate the intense pressure on Antelope Valley Hospital’s facility and staff capacity.
The City will cover costs such as lodging, meals, and transportation for the Samaritan’s Purse medical personnel as well as some costs associated with the hospital deployment such as equipment rental and installation, restrooms, and fencing.
‘The community members have stepped up very well not only in assisting the feeding but also assisting in the construction of the facility,” City Manager Jason Caudle said during an update at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting.
The field hospital has a capacity of 52 patients. It had as many as 40 patients at one time. As of Tuesday, there were 33 patients in the field hospital.
The Council unanimously agreed to appropriate General Fund dollars to support the field hospital. The City can request reimbursement through the Federal Emergency Management Agency as emergency expenses.
