PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale is accepting applications for multiple city-related boards and commissions.
The Housing Authority is seeking residents of any of its seven properties to serve as Housing Authority Tenant Members. The term of these position is to be determined.
The Authority is intended to address the shortage of safe, sanitary housing for persons of low income. It has seven members: the five City Council members and two commissioners who reside at a Housing Authority property. At least one tenant member must be age 62 or older.
The Authority meetings are called as needed and meet in the council chambers, 38300 Sierra Highway. Members receive $100 per meeting.
As part of the final selection process, applicants will be required to submit and pass a Livescan fingerprint submission through the California Department of Justice. If appointed, a completed state mandated Statement of Economic Interests is required.
The Mobile Home Park Rental Review Board is seeking three members to be appointed to two-year terms.
The board is established to protect mobile home park residents from excessive rents while providing a just and reasonable return to mobile home park owners.
Applicants must reside within the city limits of Palmdale, may not be a resident or owner of a mobile home park, an employee of a park owner, or have a financial interest in a mobile home or mobile home park and, by state law, be able to attend meetings and have a basic knowledge of the guidelines of the Mobile Home Space Rent Control in Palmdale’s Municipal Code. Applicants should also possess a fundamental understanding of business accounting.
This board holds its annual meeting in February and will schedule additional meetings as necessary. Board members receive $100 per meeting, and the chair gets $150.
Applicants must submit and pass a Livescan fingerprint submission via the California Department of Justice.
The Board of Library Trustees is seeking a community member to serve for three years, until June 2026.
The board meets on the second Wednesday of each month at 5:30 pm in the City Hall Council Chambers. The board chair is entitled to $150 per meeting and the members receive $100.
The applicant must be a Palmdale city resident, demonstrate an interest in the Palmdale City Library, and attend regular meetings. Applicants must submit and pass a Livescan fingerprint submission via the California Department of Justice. A Statement of Economic Interests, Form 700, will be required if appointed.
The library board operates under the Education Code and establishes all library policies and fees. Interested individuals may apply online at www.cityofpalmdale.org/LibraryBoard
A hard copy of each of these applications may also be e-mailed to cityclerkdepartment@cityofpalmdale.org, hand-delivered, or mailed (postmarked by the deadline) directly to the Office of the City Clerk, 38300 Sierra Highway, Suite C, Palmdale, CA 93550.
The deadline for is May 18 at 6 pm.
For details, call the City Clerk’s office at 661-267-5151.
