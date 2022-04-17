CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council, on Tuesday, decided to table any action on increasing compensation to Council members and the mayor, after further research showed there would be no benefit to the increases allowed under state law.
The matter was first brought up, at the March 22 meeting, when the suggestion was largely viewed favorably by the Council and members of the public. The matter was continued until staff could research when the compensation was last increased, in order to judge by how much to raise it.
State law allows for 5% annual increases to the salary paid to elected officials, although it is not effective for the current term; it would be applied at the start of the next term for each seat. Two Council members and the mayor will be up for election, in November.
Current monthly compensation is $500 for the mayor and $300 for each Council member, according to the staff report.
The 2010 state law that allows for the increase also sets that year as the base from which annual increases may be counted, attorney Stephanie Arechiga said, in her report to the Council. This means that, no matter when the last increase was enacted, the annual increase may be calculated back only 12 years.
The same law also sets $300 per month as the baseline for compensation increase calculations for cities with populations less than 35,000 people, regardless of where actual compensation levels stand.
With this in mind, the Council would be eligible for increase of up to 60% of $300, which would equate to $480.
“So I’d have to take a pay cut,” Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin said.
“The math doesn’t really pencil out, but that’s where we are with the law,” Interim City Attorney Victor Ponto said.
A comparison of cities in the region prepared by the city attorney’s office showed that Council members in Arvin and Wasco receive $300 per month, while the mayors in those cities receive $900 and $300, respectively.
In Shafter, the mayor receives $300 per month, and Council members $200. The mayor and Council members in Tehachapi receive $150 per meeting attended, with a maximum of $300 per month, according to the report.
(0) comments
