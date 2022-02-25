LANCASTER — The City Council unanimously agreed, Tuesday, to table a proposal by Mayor R. Rex Parris to provide subsidies to Lancaster homeowners for the purchase of firearms to protect their homes.
Parris proposed the potential subsidy after the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, on Feb. 8, voted 4-0-1, with Supervisor Kathryn Barger abstaining, on a proposal to shift compliance of the county’s vaccine mandate away from department heads who are not enforcing it to the county’s Human Resources Department.
Sheriff Alex Villanueva has said that could lead to the possible termination of 4,000 deputies. Villanueva sought voluntary compliance within his department after the county’s vaccine mandate went into effect last fall. Department personnel who choose not to vaccinate are required to submit to weekly COVID testing.
The Board of Supervisors will see a draft of the proposed new rules for a final vote at the March 15 meeting.
Barger emphasized in a statement, on Feb. 16, that the Supervisors have not “implement(ed) the firing of any County personnel.”
City Clerk Andrea Alexander read an email from a letter writer, Janice Williams.
“Mayor Parris’ hope to place the item on the agenda should be vetoed,” Williams wrote. “Who will get to disperse the funds and to whom? That is not a viable idea. If the sheriff’s department would change their tactics and become more professional and learn to protect and serve, their funding would not be cut.”
Parris asked Lancaster Sheriff’s Station Capt. John Lecrivain what effect the potential vote by the Board of Supervisors would have on manpower for the deputies.
“What plans do we have in place other than arming the citizens?” Parris said.
Lecrivain cautioned that a significant number of Lancaster deputies would be terminated from employment for not being vaccinated. He added the Sheriff’s Department has emergency response plans in place to perform core functions such as patrol, custody of inmates and some court functions.
“We would have a very difficult time performing all of those,” Lecrivain said.
He added the station would not be able to do support elements such as detectives, helicopters, search and rescue and special enforcement bureau.
“What you would effectively see is deputies responding to calls for service of emergent nature only, and follow-up on those criminal investigations would be extremely lengthy, if we were able to get any done at all,” Lecrivain said.
Parris thinks deputies should be vaccinated.
“Do I think that it’s now a matter of public health that they get vaccinated? I don’t; as long as the hospital’s up and running, it is what it is,” Parris said.
Lancaster pays the sheriff’s department for a certain number of minutes and man-hours for deputies.
“If they’re unable to provide those man-hours, obviously we shouldn’t be paying for that, (and) those resources should be placed other places,” City Manager Jason Caudle said.
Councilman Ken Mann supported Parris’ proposal.
“I support your Plan A but I think we need a Plan B,” Mann said.
“What I don’t want to see is us back to a time where there’s 400 Part 1 crimes,” Parris said.
In 2008, when Parris was first elected, the city had 478 Part 1 crimes. There are now about 300 Part 1 crimes. Part 1 crimes include homicide, forcible rape and robbery.
Parris suggested the city evaluate its crime data.
“If it gets to 400, I absolutely want to arm this population,” he said. “We are not going back to that. If we have to take care of our own families, that’s what we’ll do.”
Parris added: “Do I think it’s the preferred way of doing it? I think it’s insanity. I don’t think it’s the best way of doing anything, but people have a right to be safe in their own homes.”
Los Angeles County Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Tom Stukey said the proposed Board of Supervisors action would hurt his department as well.
“An extended response time for us isn’t going to result in a good outcome on medical rescues, fires, etc.,” Stukey said, adding that could lead to firefighters working seven days or more in a row.
Lecrivain cautioned that highly trained and skilled deputies who would be discharged under the proposed plan would take their skills elsewhere.
Parris asked that the city’s proposed hybrid law enforcement department get started to recruit the deputies who could be potentially be discharged.
Councilman Darrell Dorris suggested the city establish its own police department.
“I believe our city’s mature enough, strong enough, financially (stable) enough to do this,” Dorris said.
The city does not have enough money to pay for its own police and fire departments, Parris said.
Vice Mayor Marvin Crist motioned to table the proposal and come up with a plan for law enforcement and fire services and demonstrate their support for the sheriff’s and fire departments.
Ruth Luevanos, a councilmember from Simi Valley, attended Tuesday’s meeting to urge the Council to reject the mayor’s proposal.
“If the city is going to subsidize the cost of guns for private citizens, that also exposes the city of Lancaster to liability,” Luevanos said.
“What liability do you see, us giving people money?” Parris said.
Parris disagreed with Luevanos’ assessment.
“I would prefer that people didn’t have to own guns,” Parris said. “But with this Board of Supervisors, we are not going to be defenseless.”
Parris added: “I really have trouble with somebody coming in and saying that we’re going to have all kinds of liability. I can assure that we know exactly how to do these things without incurring liability. Some people think I’m pretty good at finding liability in these situations.”
Luevanos countered that there a number of case laws where bartenders were held legally responsible when a drunk patron goes to a bar and leaves.
“My greater concern is for the community of Lancaster,” Luevanos said, adding she has family here and shops in Lancaster.
(1) comment
Lock-n-Load..... If you act like "Trash" you should be removed like "Trash". Criminal Scum think it's Christmas with all the B.S. Left Wing (D) Woke Policies we have seen recently (Thanks Democrats)...Let's Wreck their Little Holiday.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.