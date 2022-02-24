CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council tabled a possible vote to censure Councilmember Kelly Kulikoff after he and Interim City Manager Anne Ambrose met during a recess in Tuesday’s Council meeting and made progress toward reconciling their differences.
Ambrose made the request to censure Kulikoff following an email he sent to her and copied to several others in which, while arguing to include an item on the upcoming Council agenda, he makes comments that Ambrose took as allegations of corruption.
While there is no California City Municipal Code procedure for censure, which is described as an official reprimand or condemnation, City Attorney Victor Ponto said common law guidelines would allow for a hearing and public comment about the matter, as well as an opportunity for the person being censured to offer a defense of their actions.
The situation stemmed from the Nov. 23 Council meeting, when Kulikoff requested an item for the Dec. 14 meeting agenda to discuss a breach of contract between developer Josh Meister and the city.
In a Dec. 9 email to Ambrose, he provided the agenda report for the item. Ambrose responded that the agenda had already been completed, so the item could not be added. In addition, she said that she wanted to complete additional research on the subject, including possible extensions to the contract in question, to be prepared for Council discussion.
Kulikoff’s response, on Dec. 10, is the email in question. After stating it was not too late to add the item and that Ambrose does not have authority to set the agenda, it continued: “Behind the scene handshakes to further your career or pocketbook is both illegal and corrupt. The community deserves open and honest discussion. Not secret meetings among friends to push special interests. I’ve been in this city for far too long to know exactly how city government screws over its people and it isn’t always city council members that are the impediment.”
According to the staff report, Ambrose requested either an apology by Kulikoff to herself and the other people copied on the email or an action by the Council to repudiate the statements.
Labor Counsel Thomas O’Connell said that while there had been communication through the city attorney, no resolution had been reached at that point.
Ambrose said there is some confusion regarding who writes the staff report for items submitted by the Council; she assumes it is up to her to prepare it. She had expected to do so for Kulikoff’s request.
“In no way, though, does that excuse being accused of taking bribes, of lining my pockets with money from developers. There’s just no justification for those comments to have been made to me, or whoever was sitting in this seat, because an item at the time did not get on the agenda,” Ambrose said. “In no way was I trying to set the agenda for the Council.”
Any problem with the agenda should have been taken up with the Council or the city attorney, not made public in an email distributed to several other people, she said.
“It’s intolerable to face public attacks of my character and my name for completely unfounded accusations,” Ambrose said.
Kulikoff defended the email as his First Amendment right to free speech, and cited the Brown Act (California’s open-meeting law) regarding the timeline required for posting agendas and how he had “an absolute right” to have his item on the Dec. 14 agenda.
He said the Dec. 10 email expressed his frustration at Ambrose’s attempt to block him from placing the item on the agenda, in what he called a violation of state law.
“In no way was I trying to be malicious or cause her to view my email as any form of harassment or embarrassment,” he said. “Being malicious to the city manager was not my intent at all.”
Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin noted there is nothing in state law requiring a requested item be placed on an agenda within any certain timeframe. The email in question also did not mention violations of the Brown Act, as used in his defense, she said.
O’Laughlin and other Council members said there have been many times their own items have not made the next agenda, either because the agenda is too long or because, as was stated in this case, more research is necessary to prepare for discussion.
Ambrose also did not say she wouldn’t place the item on any future agenda, O’Laughlin said.
“Had she come back and said, ‘I don’t want to,’ that would’ve been a different discussion,” she said. “I think we need to be careful of the words we use.”
“Your response to her was not tactful in any way, shape or form,” Councilmember Jim Creighton told Kulikoff.
Several members of the public urged the Council to find a means of resolving the issue without resorting to a formal censure.
Some also supported Kulikoff, stating the email did not contain any actual accusation against Ambrose.
“This could end right now if Councilmember Kulikoff apologized to Ms. Ambrose,” O’Laughlin said.
After hearing Kulikoff’s defense and from the public, O’Laughlin suggested a recess so the two parties could meet in private to come to a resolution.
When the Council meeting came out of recess, O’Connell reported that progress was made and the censure was tabled.
