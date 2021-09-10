PALMDALE — The first public hearing in Palmdale’s process to redraw its four City Council districts will be at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, in the Council Chambers, 38300 Sierra Highway.
Redistricting at all levels of government is taking place, using the most recent population and demographic data collected in the 2020 Census to balance the districts.
The results will be effective for the 2022 elections.
The federal Voting Rights Act and the California Voting Rights Act must be followed as part of the criteria to drawing district lines.
A newer state law, the Fair Maps Act, created standardized redistricting criteria aimed at keeping communities together and prohibiting partisan gerrymandering. The Act also expanded community outreach and public hearing requirements and timelines, which coincide with the state redistricting schedule.
Palmdale transitioned to by-district Council elections in November 2016, in which the four Council members are elected by voters from within the district they reside. The mayor is elected by voters citywide.
An 11-member Advisory Redistricting Commission was appointed by members of the City Council in June. It is tasked with reviewing data from the 2020 Census and, if necessary, adjusting the boundaries of the four Council districts to keep them as equal in population as possible. They will then recommend boundaries to the City Council for adoption.
Tuesday’s public hearing is the first of four to be held for Palmdale’s redistricting process. Others will be held in November, January and February as more data is received and maps are refined.
City officials are asking for the public’s input to help ensure district lines respect neighborhoods, history and geographical elements.
Community workshops in the individual districts will begin in October.
Written testimony or maps may be submitted to redistrict2021@cityofpalmdale.org
Information regarding the redistricting process is available at DrawPalmdale.org
