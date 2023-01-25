PALMDALE — Graffiti has long been a problem in Palmdale and elsewhere in the Antelope Valley, but it has skyrocketed in recent years.
Since 2021, citizen reports of graffiti have increased by more than 200% and code enforcement cases are up by more than 300%, according to a presentation to the City Council, on Jan. 18.
To combat the problem, Palmdale has launched its “Say It, Don’t Spray It” campaign, aimed at raising awareness of how residents may report and take care of graffiti themselves. The campaign also has city staff volunteers stepping out to clean up smaller incidents of defacing property.
Combating graffiti is important, as the vandalism is not only unsightly, it also makes people feel unsafe and generally has a widespread negative impact on the community, Community Compliance Manager Sara Gallagher said.
It is a problem that the city has been working to combat, with Public Works removing 282,000 square feet of graffiti from public property by the end of 2022, enough to cover five football fields, she said.
Under the city’s Municipal Code, property owners are responsible for removing any graffiti on their property within 72 hours.
“We also understand you are exactly that, a victim of graffiti and the city wants to help you,” Gallagher said.
The city provides $25 gift cards to Dunn Edwards for paint and can supply painting supplies, she said.
Prior to cleaning it up, the city requests property owners also report the graffiti, to help direct sheriff’s deputies’ efforts, she said.
Violations can be met with a citation and fines.
“That is a painful citation to issue; however, it is important that they are responsive in removing it in a timely manner,” Gallagher said.
Mayor Laura Bettencourt suggested organizing volunteers to help those property owners who are unable to paint over graffiti on their property themselves.
“I don’t want to revictimize” them, she said, noting that graffiti on private property is what tends to stay around the longest.
Residents are encouraged to safely report graffiti they see, as that is the city’s best way of learning where problems exist and ensuring it is removed as quickly as possible, thus reducing the chance that it will reappear.
Report graffiti to the city by calling 661-94-PRIDE (947-7433), online at www.cityofpalmdale.org under the “how do I?” tab and “report,” to the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station at 661-272-2400 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
If residents witness someone who is in the act of defacing property, they are asked to call 911 and gather information such as their description, license plate number and the like, including photos and videos from a safe distance, but under no circumstances should they approach the person, officials said.
Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station would like to respond in real time, when possible, but Station Commander Capt. Ronald Shaffer cautioned that they have caught vandals in the act who are armed.
In addition to addressing the vandalism after the fact, the city also has tools in the Municipal Code to prevent it from happening, including restrictions on sales of spray paint, markers and similar tools; prohibitions on possession of such implements, fines for those who are caught defacing property, including parents of minors who are caught; liability for damages caused and the requirement to remove graffiti within 72 hours.
The city has dedicated staff within every department that meets, monthly, to strategize ways to combat graffiti, Gallagher said.
There are daily inspections of parks and other city facilities for graffiti and cameras are being installed citywide, expected to be completed by the end of the year.
Community outreach is another tool for engaging residents to combat the problem, including Neighborhood and Business Watch.
The city has also worked with all 13 utilities in the city to address graffiti on the large utility boxes, and the city itself is in the process of wrapping all of its signal boxes with art to make them less attractive targets.
Funds from Measure AV, the city’s sales tax, have been used to purchase two dedicated graffiti removal trucks, expected to be delivered this spring; the signal box wraps and removal supplies for volunteers.
Those volunteers include city staff, who are venturing out twice a month to clean up the smaller areas of graffiti, those that are not painted over. This includes tags on signs and such, those that are sometimes lost in the focus on larger areas of graffiti, Gallagher said.
The city is also working with local artist Christopher Minsal on creating murals on walls that are often the target of graffiti vandals. He already painted a large mural of lizards using recycled paint and has plans for five more.
Bettencourt suggested looking at adding staff dedicated to fighting graffiti when the city drafts a budget for the coming fiscal year, later this spring.
“This is not the image of our city that we want,” she said.
So if a scumbag paints someone's property it is the responsibility of the home owner to correct it or face fines?
