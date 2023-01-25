Graffiti cleanup

Palmdale employee Kathy Inman works on a wall to remove tagging as part of the city’s latest efforts to combat graffiti as part of the “Say It, Don’t Spray It” campaign.

 Photo courtesy of City of Palmdale

PALMDALE — Graffiti has long been a problem in Palmdale and elsewhere in the Antelope Valley, but it has skyrocketed in recent years.

Since 2021, citizen reports of graffiti have increased by more than 200% and code enforcement cases are up by more than 300%, according to a presentation to the City Council, on Jan. 18.

mojavegardener
mojavegardener

So if a scumbag paints someone’s property it is the responsibility of the home owner to correct it or face fines?

