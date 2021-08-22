PALMDALE — The process of redrawing the city’s four districts for representation on the City Council will officially kick off Monday with the first meeting of the Advisory Redistricting Commission.
The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, 38300 Sierra Highway, Suite B.
The public is invited to attend, and masks are required for all persons and social distancing is encouraged.
The meeting may also be viewed online through the city’s website, www.cityofpalmdale.org, or on Spectrum Channel 27.
Palmdale transitioned to by-district Council elections in November 2016, in which the four council members are elected by voters from within the district they reside. The mayor is elected by voters citywide.
The 11-member Commission was appointed by members of the City Council in June. It is tasked with reviewing data from the 2020 Census, and if necessary, adjusting the boundaries of the four Council districts to keep them as equal in population as possible. They will then recommend boundaries to the City Council for adoption.
The federal Voting Rights Act and the California Voting Rights Act must be followed as part of the criteria to drawing district lines.
A newer state law, the Fair Maps Act, created standardized redistricting criteria aimed at keeping communities together and prohibiting partisan gerrymandering. The Act also expanded community outreach and public hearing requirements and timelines, which coincide with the state redistricting schedule.
This public input is part of Palmdale’s process, and residents are invited to take part whether by providing comments, drawing maps or taking part in upcoming public workshops on the subject.
The first public hearing on the process is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 14 in the Council Chambers.
Community workshops in the individual districts will follow in October.
Written testimony or maps may be submitted to redistrict2021@cityofpalmdale.org
The City and Commission are asking the following of residents through the various public participation venues:
• Share your story.
• Define your neighborhood or community of interest.
• Explain why redistricting is relevant to your community.
• Get the tools you need to draw a map of one district or all four districts.
• Share your opinions of the draft maps.
• Talk to your neighbors and local organizations.
Information regarding the redistricting process is available at DrawPalmdale.org
