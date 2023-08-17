LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster will spend approximately $191,228 on new Cisco networking equipment to be used at the Museum of Art and History, Lancaster Municipal Stadium, the Lancaster Performing Arts Center and the City Yard “to provide supported, robust, and secure networking equipment that is also modern, allowing for fast network speeds,” according to a staff report by Finance Director George Harris.
In the 2022 fiscal year, the City Council approved modernizing the City Hall data center with new Cisco networking equipment. The City Council unanimously approved the purchase of the new equipment at the Aug. 8 meeting.
The equipment will be purchased from Logicalis using the National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint Master Agreement with Cisco. The equipment will replace nine-year-old network equipment that is no longer supported by the vendor, leaving the city unable to get support and critical updates and patches, the report said.
Lancaster operates an Internet Protocol network that allows for electronic data and voice communications between city sites and the wider world.
The project will replace outdated HP equipment with 17 new Cisco 9300 series switches at the museum, Municipal Stadium, the performing arts center and the City Yard. It will also provide network connectivity to support 37 new Cisco Meraki Wi-Fi access points for improved Wi-Fi access points for improved Wi-Fi speeds and coverage.
“City Hall is the core backbone of the more extensive city-wide network that all electronic communications flow through and the location of the city’s primary data center,” the report said.
The city’s existing network cannot deliver gigabit speeds to each city desktop, the report said, “which is becoming increasingly crucial to provide online resources such as video teleconferencing and cloud-based applications.”
The new equipment is designed to have extra capacity for future growth and flexibility.
