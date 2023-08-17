Lancaster City logo

LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster will spend approximately $191,228 on new Cisco networking equipment to be used at the Museum of Art and History, Lancaster Municipal Stadium, the Lancaster Performing Arts Center and the City Yard “to provide supported, robust, and secure networking equipment that is also modern, allowing for fast network speeds,” according to a staff report by Finance Director George Harris.

In the 2022 fiscal year, the City Council approved modernizing the City Hall data center with new Cisco networking equipment. The City Council unanimously approved the purchase of the new equipment at the Aug. 8 meeting.

