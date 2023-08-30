PALMDALE — Hundreds of people gathered on Friday evening as the City of Palmdale announced the winners of the ninth annual Generations Juried Art Contest during a reception and exhibit held simultaneously at Legacy Commons and Palmdale Playhouse.
The winning art was selected from 221 works submitted by 91 local and regional artists. This year saw the most submissions of artwork for consideration than any other year of this exhibit. All selected works will be on display through Oct. 6. For exhibit hours, call 661-267-5904.
The artists recognized are:
12 years and younger category: first place, Gabriela Sotelo, “Last Flight”; second place, Allyson Calzada, “Lake Shore Drive”; third place, Madelyn Calzada, “Deep Blue Ocean”; honorable mention, Juliet Gonzalez, “Colorful Dream,” and Zoey Kelley, “Trooper.”
Age 13 to 17 category: first place, Francis Escudero, “Abracadabra”; second place, Isabella Escudero, “The Phantom of the Opera”; third place, Yoltic Vergara, “Corazón Sagrado”; honorable mention, Isabella Alderete, “Empowering Strokes,” and AdelineTowle, “Dancing Through the Silence.”
Age 18 to 54 category: first place, Brianna Hicks, “Snoop Dog”; second place, Lorena Uriostegui, “Tirza”; third place, Aleksandra Monhe, “Summer Feeling”; honorable mention, David Emenheiser, “Desert Beauty,” and Kristie Shanahan, “Dichroic Nebula.”
Age category 55-plus: first place, Edwin Vasquez, “Recycled Joshua Tree”; second place, Shawn Hazel, “Blackcasso”; third place, Lorie Auguste, “Seahorse of a Different Color”; honorable mention, Mike Schneider, “Tun Tavern,” and Teddi Bandt, “Oil on Canvas.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.