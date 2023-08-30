Generations Juried Art Contest

Age 13 to 17 category third-place artist Yoltic Vergara shows off her work, “Corazón Sagrado” (top center) at the Generations Juried Art Contest.

 Photo courtesy of City of Palmdale

PALMDALE — Hundreds of people gathered on Friday evening as the City of Palmdale announced the winners of the ninth annual Generations Juried Art Contest during a reception and exhibit held simultaneously at Legacy Commons and Palmdale Playhouse.

The winning art was selected from 221 works submitted by 91 local and regional artists. This year saw the most submissions of artwork for consideration than any other year of this exhibit. All selected works will be on display through Oct. 6. For exhibit hours, call 661-267-5904.

