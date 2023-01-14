PALMDALE — On its second try, the Palmdale City Council further refined the wording of a resolution stating opposition to outside areas sending unhoused populations to the city, but did not vote on a final version of it.
Instead, the Council agreed to language and asked staff to bring back a revised resolution for a second time, for a vote at a future meeting.
The issue arose from Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ goals for alleviating homelessness within her city.
In a May interview, during her campaign for mayor, Bass told Los Angeles Times columnist Steve Lopez that she would work with the county to create clinics for people with mental illness.
“There’s a big chunk of land in Palmdale and maybe we could create a village out there,” the article quoted her as saying.
Los Angeles World Airports owns 17,000 acres around Air Force Plant 42 intended for development of a commercial airport.
On her first day in office, Bass declared a state of emergency on homelessness in Los Angeles. This led to the Lancaster City Council’s unanimous vote, on Dec. 13, approving its own emergency declaration to protect the city from what Mayor R. Rex Parris called “an incursion of homeless people” from the Los Angeles.
Palmdale’s Council has taken a different approach than its neighbor to the north, with a desire to firmly state its opposition to any area — not just the City of Los Angeles — sending its unhoused populations here, while remaining open to cooperation on the problem of homelessness.
“We are going to defend our city, we’re going to protect our residents, we’re going to protect our quality of life,” Mayor Laura Bettencourt said, noting that the resolution lets others know where they stand on the matter.
The Council first took up the issue at its Dec. 21 meeting, when it decided against its own state of emergency declaration in favor of a requested draft resolution that would state its opposition and willingness to maintain open communication.
That resolution was presented, Wednesday, but a majority of the Council requested additional changes that would eliminate specific references to Bass and the City of Los Angeles in favor of a more general opposition to relocating unhoused populations to the Antelope Valley.
Councilmember Eric Ohlsen reiterated that Bass has apologized for the comment and stated she has no intention of relocating any of the city’s unhoused to Palmdale.
“We need to find ways to work with her instead of against her,” he said.
Ohlsen requested removing language that singled out Los Angeles and Bass in the resolution, instead making it broader to include any entity relocating its homeless population.
Mayor Pro Tem Andrea Alarcon suggested revised language for the resolution that would change the city’s declared opposition to the mass importation of the unhoused from any jurisdiction into the City of Palmdale.
“It’s very clear, very concise and I think it makes the point known without declaring war on the City of Los Angeles,” she said.
Alarcon also proposed deleting specific references in the body of the resolution to remove reference to Bass and the City of Los Angeles.
“I think Mayor Bass will appreciate the watered-down version,” Councilmember Richard Loa said of the suggested changes.
The Antelope Valley has long been a dumping ground, he said, and the resolution, as presented, takes a stand that the city “will no longer be a repository for Los Angeles’ problems.”
“Candidate Bass didn’t give a damn whether we were insulted … and now we’re concerned what she thinks?” Loa said. “I think we have to take a stand.”
Following a sometimes confusing debate in which there was uncertainty regarding whether the Council had already voted, the Council requested another revised version of the resolution to be brought back for their consideration at a later date.
