PALMDALE — On its second try, the Palmdale City Council further refined the wording of a resolution stating opposition to outside areas sending unhoused populations to the city, but did not vote on a final version of it.

Instead, the Council agreed to language and asked staff to bring back a revised resolution for a second time, for a vote at a future meeting.

