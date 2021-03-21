PALMDALE — The City will host a Mental Health Virtual Town Hall to address grief during the pandemic.
The event, at 10 a.m. on Monday, will provide an opportunity for residents to gain valuable tools for coping with mental health concerns, and a chance to lean on the support provided by those with knowledge and experience in the field via Zoom.
The topic will address seeking help with grief especially during the pandemic.
“Dealing with the loss of a loved one is difficult and stressful in normal conditions,” City Manager J.J. Murphy said. “During the COVID-19 lockdown, we have had residents lose family members and friends due to the virus, and in many cases, were unable to be with the person who was ill because of the safety protocols.”
Anshu Agarwal, a clinical psychologist for the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health, is set to share their expertise in loss and grief, trauma-focused therapy, parenting, couples and relationship building, depression, PTSD and anxiety.
“This town hall will focus on this very important and emotional subject,” Murphy said. “I encourage anyone who has suffered a loss to join us for an informative and hopefully a healing presentation.”
This interactive presentation will be available in English and Spanish and is open to residents of all ages. Participants who complete a survey at the end of the presentation will have an opportunity to win a gift card to a local business.
Interested persons need to register by emailing info@cityofpalmdale.org and note “Mental Health Town Hall” in the subject line. City staff will reply with the details for accessing the Zoom meeting.
Anyone experiencing anxiety or depression, or who needs to talk to someone immediately, should call the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health 24-hour hotline at 800-854-7771, or text LA to 741741.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.