LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council, today, will consider the second of two required approvals for a proposed ordinance to amend Titles 1, 5, 8, 9 and 12 of the Lancaster Municipal Code in regard to administrative citations for misdemeanor and civil offenses, and the implementation of a process for fee reduction and appeal for administrative citations.

The proposed ordinance would also give the city manager discretion to create policies and procedures to further implement each Title. Title 1 refers to General Provisions, Title 5 refers to Business Licenses and Regulations, Title 8 refers to Health and Safety, Title 9 refers to Public Peace, Morals and Welfare and Title 12 refers to Sidewalks, Streets and Public Places.

I'm in favor of the proposed changes. Having the option to pay the fee or do community service for small offenses is a good thing. We pay for everything in either time or money. Plus, if someone is faking poverty in order to collect money for "hospital bills" or "funeral costs" (there's a kid on 10th and K that dies or gets cancer every month, it seems), they're likely to pay the fine.

The ACLU has become a Group of Parasites...they need to be crushed.

