This is an aerial view of two vacant parcels in the Lancaster Business Park that Access Services will purchase from the city to construct a paratransit operations and maintenance facility.

 Map courtesy of City of Lancaster

LANCASTER — Access Services will purchase two vacant parcels totaling 3.39 acres in the Lancaster Business Park from the city of Lancaster, for the appraised value of $664,507 to construct a paratransit operations and maintenance facility.

The City Council, at the Dec. 13 meeting, approved a disposition and development agreement with Access Services for the sale and subsequent development of the two parcels on the southwest corner of the park between east avenues L and K-15 along Morton Way.

