LANCASTER — Access Services will purchase two vacant parcels totaling 3.39 acres in the Lancaster Business Park from the city of Lancaster, for the appraised value of $664,507 to construct a paratransit operations and maintenance facility.
The City Council, at the Dec. 13 meeting, approved a disposition and development agreement with Access Services for the sale and subsequent development of the two parcels on the southwest corner of the park between east avenues L and K-15 along Morton Way.
Access Services is a local public entity that administers the Los Angeles County Coordinated Paratransit Plan on behalf of the county’s 46 public fixed route (bus and rail) operators. The agency provides Americans With Disabilities Act paratransit services to certain persons with disabilities.
It is a shared ride service that is curb-to-curb and utilizes a fleet of small buses, mini-vans and taxis, according to its website.
The city acquired the proposed parcels with the express purpose of future development, according to a staff report. The property was declared surplus, in September 2020.
“With the regional real estate market at its highest level in a decade and the booming industrial market, this will be a welcomed addition to the Lancaster Business Park,” the report said.
The sale of the parcels will take place under one disposition and development agreement, which will bind Access Services to develop the site in accordance with the scope and schedule of performance, the report said.
