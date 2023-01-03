PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale, along with other local agencies, is looking for ways to facilitate a housing development on approximately 13 acres owned by the city and the Palmdale School District.
The goal of the effort to help a shovel-ready development is to accelerate housing production and to address local housing needs, according to a news release from the City of Palmdale.
To that end, the city is hosting a virtual workshop to collect input on the project and proposed site plans for the area, at 6 p.m., Jan. 10.
The project site, at Avenue R-12 and 27th Street East, includes 45 parcels.
It is zoned for grouped housing, such as townhomes, condominiums or apartments, with a density range of 10 to 20 units per acre. The site is also anticipated to include a public park, according to a fact sheet about the project.
The city and its partners are exploring options for providing housing at a variety of income levels.
The initial stages of the project are funded by the Regional Early Action Planning Grant program, which is administered by the Southern California Association of Governments.
Spanish interpretation will be provided. Requests for interpretation in other languages may be accommodated if made at least three working days in advance.
