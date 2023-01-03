Housing project

The City of Palmdale is hosting a workshop, on Jan. 10, to gather input on developing housing on 13 acres owned by the city and the Palmdale School District.

 Map courtesy of the City of Palmdale

PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale, along with other local agencies, is looking for ways to facilitate a housing development on approximately 13 acres owned by the city and the Palmdale School District.

The goal of the effort to help a shovel-ready development is to accelerate housing production and to address local housing needs, according to a news release from the City of Palmdale.

