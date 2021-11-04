LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster filed a motion for summary judgment in its lawsuit seeking to remove Antelope Valley Healthcare District 2nd Vice Chair Michael Rives from his elected position on the Board.
The case is scheduled for a hearing, on Jan. 19, in Department 53 at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse, at 111 North Hill St., Los Angeles.
A summary judgment is a judgment issued by the court for one party against another without a full trial. Such a judgment can be granted “if all the papers submitted show that there is no triable issue as to any material fact and that the moving party is entitled to a judgment as a matter of law,” according to the motion.
Rives was elected to the AV Hospital Board and the Antelope Valley Community College District Board of Trustees in November 2020. The city subsequently sent Rives a letter dated Dec. 14, and signed by Mayor R. Rex Parris, asking him to resign or face legal action to remove him.
The motion, filed on Oct. 29, says that these offices are incompatible and that Rives’ simultaneous holding of both offices violates Government Code section 1099.
“Mr. Rives, by Jan. 19, will have been in office over a year already, and obviously I’ve seen no reason why there’s a problem other than the ones that are being implied on paper here,” said Steve Fox, Rives’s attorney. “I see no conflict. I think it is up for a jury and I don’t know that they will make it through the gauntlet.”
Fox, who coincidently served on both Boards, though not at the same time, said Rives is doing a good job.
“We’re all proud of what he’s doing for both Boards and the community,” Fox said.
Government Code section 1099 mandates that in the event an individual holds incompatible offices, “the mere acceptance of the second incompatible office per se terminates the first office as effectively as a resignation.”
Because Rives was sworn in to the AV Hospital Board before he was sworn in to the AV College Board, he must be ousted from his position on the Healthcare District Board, according to the law.
California Attorney General Rob Bonta granted Lancaster’s request for a quo warranto suit against Rives as a result of the incompatible offices. Bonta issued an opinion on July 15, finding that the public interest would be served by allowing Lancaster to sue in quo warranto to remove Rives from his seat on the Board.
According to the city’s motion, in a quo warranto action, “ ‘(T)he state is not required to prove the usurpation or unlawful holding,’ rather, the burden of proof is on the defendant to establish that the offices that he or she is holding are compatible.”
The motion also says that Rives’ concurrent holding of two public offices presents the likelihood of a significant class of duties. Rives has abstained from voting when any health-related agreement appears on the AV College District Board agenda.
A school affiliation agreement between the AV College District and the Healthcare District, dated June 17, 2020, provides for nurse training programs involving College District students learning through the use of Healthcare District facilities, personnel and materials, will expire on June 30, 2023 during Rives’s term.
“The possibility of a future renegotiation of the School Affiliation Agreement is, in itself, enough to demonstrate an instance of incompatibility,” the motion said.
According to a declaration by AV Hospital CEO Edward Mirzabegian in support of the summary motion, due to Rives’ position on both Boards, “the staff of the Healthcare District has not brought forward additional programs or contracts between the Healthcare District and the College District since Mr. Rives was sworn as a Board member of the Healthcare District.”
AV College President Ed Knudson also signed a declaration of in support of the summary judgment.
“The College District has not adopted an ordinance or any other law authorizing Rives to simultaneously hold positions with the College District and the Antelope Valley Healthcare District,” the declaration said.
The declaration also notes the dates when Rives abstained from voting on any health-related agreements due to his position on the AV Healthcare District Board.
A third declaration in support of the summary motion, this time by Trisha Guerrero, secretary to the AV Healthcare District Board of Directors, includes a copy of the school affiliation agreement between the College District and Healthcare District. It also include a copy of the Healthcare District’s Board meeting minutes from Jan. 27, 2021.
At that meeting, Rives was excused from a closed session discussion on the litigation with the city against him.
According to the minutes from the meeting, the city asked the hospital district to join the lawsuit and requested a letter of support.
Dr. Don Parazo made a motion to provide a letter of support in the lawsuit with the city. It passed 4-0.
