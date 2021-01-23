PALMDALE — The City will host the third of three virtual community meetings on Zoom from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday to present the final concept review of the features residents would like to see at Melvin J. Courson Park, at 10th Street East, between Palmdale Boulevard and Avenue R.
The public is invited to attend online.
Registration for the meeting is available at https://bit.ly/3oCVrMa
The Courson project will be submitted for state and/or county grant funds for construction. The City is looking to renovate the existing park by developing new recreational features and enhancing other major park features.
“There have been many exciting improvements in our downtown area in and around Courson Park including the Courson Arts Colony,” Mayor Steve Hofbauer said. “We’ve got a new pool and pool house, and we’re continuing to make improvements to our City’s longest serving park.”
“Join us as we take a look at the final concept of the exciting changes and renovations coming to Courson Park,” Mayor Pro Tem Laura Bettencourt said. “Your input is welcome and encouraged.”
For details, call 661-267-5611.
