PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale is asking residents to participate in a survey to help provide guidelines for the Avenue Q Corridor study, a plan that will analyze and prepare for multi-modal access to the future high speed rail station along the Avenue Q corridor from 20th Street East to Sierra Highway.
An online survey is now available for the public to provide feedback and can be accessed on the project website at www.AvenueQCorridor.com
It will be available through May 9.
“It’s important that we hear from our residents as we plan and prepare for the different modes of transportation that are coming to Palmdale,” Mayor Steve Hofbauer said. “That’s the best way for us to create the kind of future that works for everyone.”
Mayor Pro Tem Laura Bettencourt said the corridor is going to be key as Palmdale’s future is built.
“There are so many exciting things ahead of us that will be part of this such as a new airport, high speed rail, the High Desert Corridor and even light rail,” she said.
Palmdale City Manager J.J. Murphy said they are excited to move forward on the Avenue Q corridor.
“Our new downtown will be born from all this and so it’s vital that we hear from our residents,” he said.
The Avenue Q Corridor study is being funded from a $250,000 grant provided through Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG). The funding is provided through SCAG’s Sustainable Communities Program for Regional Corridors. City staff will work with consultants from Toole Design to gather input from the community to draft the plan, which is anticipated to be completed in early 2022.
For details call 661-267-5200.
The public is also invited to participate in an interactive, online presentation with City staff and the project team from 6 to 7:30 p.m., April 28. The Zoom webinar ID and passcode are provided below. The registration link is available on the project website at www.AvenueQCorridor.com or at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_prHOztpgTJqjrGMuDuSNrA
In addition, the live presentation audio will be available for listening only by dialing 1-669-900-6833, Webinar ID 975-2220-1151, Passcode 5851. To hear the presentation in Spanish, call 1-408-650-3123, access code 426-369-749. Comments and questions can be submitted via text message for those who participate by phone by texting 1-661-241-8994 during the meeting.
Simultaneous translation of the meeting will be provided in Spanish. Requests for ASL and other languages will be accommodated if made at least three working days (72 hours) in advance of the scheduled meeting date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.