PALMDALE — The Antelope Valley is not immune to the nationwide fentanyl crisis, and the City of Palmdale is seeking to coordinate the efforts of different organizations to spread awareness and education about the deadly drug.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While it is available legally as pain medication, it is also illicitly manufactured for the illegal drug market. It may be found in pill, powder or liquid form.
It is also highly lethal, with only a few grains needed to cause death. More than 150 people die, each day, from synthetic opioid overdose, and it is the number one cause of death for those ages 18 to 45, according to the CDC.
“Fentanyl is serious. It remains the deadliest threat facing this country,” Assistant to the City Manager Nardy Lopez said in a presentation with Public Safety Supervisor Kery German to the Council, on Wednesday.
The drug is often mixed into other drugs, which users unwittingly consume.
“Fentanyl is becoming more and more accessible to kids,” German said, as the pills can look like candy and come with street names like Skittles and SweeTarts.
The same day as the presentation to the Council, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Narcotics Bureau detectives and Drug Enforcement Agency agents in a task force at Los Angeles International Airport seized approximately 12,000 suspected fentanyl pills, which a person attempted to smuggle through security screening in candy packages. The pills — not the candy on the label — were found in Whoppers and SweeTarts boxes and Skittles bags.
With Halloween approaching, German cautioned parents to not only inspect children’s treat bags, but also swap out the candy received trick-or-treating with some they have purchased and know where it came from.
“We’re not here to spread fear; we’re here to spread reality and make sure parents understand that this is a serious issue,” she said.
Most of the illicitly manufactured fentanyl is coming from outside the country, with the big producers including China, Mexico and India, German said.
According to the DEA, fentanyl overdose deaths in the US increased by 55.6%, from January 2020 to January 2021.
In California, synthetic opioid-related deaths have more than tripled, from 1,603 to 5,722 between 2019 and 2021, according to the state Public Health Department.
Los Angeles County had the highest amount of those deaths, in 2021, at 1,361, a rate of 13.13 per 100,000 residents.
Statistics for the Antelope Valley as a whole were not available, Wednesday night, but members of the Council asked that such information be ascertained.
“It’s a big deal in Palmdale,” Palmdale Sheriff Station commander Capt. Ron Shaffer said.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has a fentanyl task force with detectives from several disciplines, he said.
Since the task force started, in March 2021, and the end of 2021, they have investigated 25 fentanyl deaths, 14 of those in Palmdale, he said.
There has been one so far, this year, but investigators are awaiting for the results of lab tests on eight others.
The challenge with determining if deaths are due to fentanyl is the time it takes for the laboratory results, Shaffer said.
Deputies carry the opioid overdose treatment Narcan to use to treat overdose victims.
“We usually get saves out of it, but not always. It’s a timing issue,” Shaffer said, in that it has to be administered within 15 minutes of the overdose.
“The critical issue that staff is putting out there is messaging to parents,” he said, not to buy prescription medication online, which could be counterfeit and contaminated with fentanyl, but to get it from a known source.
Parents also need to talk with their children about the drugs and the dangers.
“There’s a lot of information out there. You can have those candid conversations,” he said.
Providing the information and educating the public is the goal of Palmdale’s campaign.
“The city serves as a nucleus,” Lopez said, to collaborate with different groups on a consistent message and campaign that can reach different audiences.
This will involve using all communication platforms, from social media to print and video, training materials to billboards.
Palmdale has a page on the city website, www.cityofpalmdale.org, with a variety of resources and links to organizations.
“My goal for this is to be a hub for information and a place where people can go to find information quickly,” Digital Media Specialist Kristen Shields said.
The page has information about counterfeit medication and Narcan, including an interactive option for where to get it and how to use it, and resources for parents from community partners.
“It’s going to be growing from there,” she said.
The city is also collaborating with area schools for educational efforts and training parents about how to speak with their children about fentanyl.
“There’s a lot of pieces to this,” Lopez said.
The goal is to inform the community of the problem and to remind them that there are resources and help available.
“We fight against fentanyl together, as a community,” she said.
(1) comment
Raise the criminal penalties to the max...Close the borders..... If not, it's all lip service.
