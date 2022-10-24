Fentanyl campaign

Thousands of fentanyl pills were seized at Los Angeles International Airport from someone attempting to smuggle them through security in candy wrappers, on Wednesday. That same day, Palmdale City Council heard of efforts by the city to help coordinate and spearhead efforts for awareness and education of the fentanyl crisis.

 Photo courtesy of Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

PALMDALE — The Antelope Valley is not immune to the nationwide fentanyl crisis, and the City of Palmdale is seeking to coordinate the efforts of different organizations to spread awareness and education about the deadly drug.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While it is available legally as pain medication, it is also illicitly manufactured for the illegal drug market. It may be found in pill, powder or liquid form.

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Raise the criminal penalties to the max...Close the borders..... If not, it's all lip service.

