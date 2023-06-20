LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster will request approximately $8.97 million from the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority for capital improvement projects including city beautification, the Lancaster Health District, 35th Street West and Avenue K-8 improvements and annual long-line striping.
The application includes a request of fiscal year 2022-23 allocation in the amount of approximately $8.95 million and a request of the fiscal year 2020-21 reserves in the amount of $19,441.
