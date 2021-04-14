PALMDALE — The City of Palmdale is now accepting applications for a new committee that will be tasked with drafting new district lines.
The City Council will appoint an 11-member committee to the Advisory Redistricting Commission that will facilitate the process of updating the four City Council districts for future council elections.
Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer said the new commission will provide an opportunity to have a say in how districts are created.
“I encourage our residents to seriously consider applying to be part of this new commission as we carry out this important mandate,” he said.
The commission will work with city staff to develop and present a proposed outreach campaign to the council, conduct an outreach campaign to educate the public on the redistricting process and ensure public involvement.
“It’s vital that we engage our community members to be a part in helping shape our new districts in the most equitable way possible,” Mayor Pro Tem Laura Bettencourt said. “This Commission is that first key step on our way.”
The commission will also review, comment and make recommendations on proposed maps and redistricting plans in compliance with the US Constitution, the California Voting Rights Act, federal Voting Rights Act and the Fair Maps Act (“AB 849”).
To qualify candidates must be a resident of Palmdale and have resided in Palmdale for at least the past three years and be a registered voter. Residents not eligible to vote due to age or citizenship but have a Permanent Resident Card or Green Card are exempt from this requirement.
Potential candidates may not be a person or the family member of a person (i.e., spouse, registered domestic partner, parent, sibling, child or in-law), who has done any of the following in the preceding eight years:
• Been elected or appointed to, or been a candidate for, an elective office of Palmdale.
• Served as an officer of, an employee of, or paid consultant to campaign Commission or a candidate for elective office of Palmdale.
• Served as an officer of, an employee of, or paid consultant to, a political party or as an elected or appointed member of a political party central commission.
• Served as a staff member of, consultant to, or contracted with a currently serving elected officer of Palmdale.
• Been registered to lobby in Palmdale.
This online system to submit applications is primarily used for employment purposes but has been modified to accept applications for Board/commission/committee appointments. There are certain sections that do not need to be completed. For example, the preferences section which pertains to minimum compensation, types of positions accepted, etc.
Applications are available at www.governmentjobs.com/careers/palmdale and will be accepted until 6 p.m., April 27. For more information, contact the city clerk by email at cityclerkdepartment@cityofpalmdale.org or call 661-267-5151.
