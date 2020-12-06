PALMDALE — The City will continue its Family Volunteer Day program with events from 9 a.m. to noon on Dec. 19 and 21 at South Antelope Valley Emergency Services, or SAVES, 1002 East Ave. Q-12.
Volunteers will assist SAVES staff to prepare for the holidays by providing food and toys to local families. COVID-19 social distancing and safety protocols will be in place. Volunteers should wear appropriate facial coverings, closed toed shoes, and dress appropriately for temperature as some projects may take place outside.
Registration is required. Visit https://signup.com/go/FJCXUpJ to register for Dec. 19. Visit https://signup.com/go/YrfzQLZ to register for Dec. 21.
“We had a very successful Volunteer Day in November to prepare for Thanksgiving,” SAVES Coordinator Patricia Morales said. “As a result of the community’s generous donation of time and resources, SAVES distributed 596 baskets in our drive through and an additional 480 baskets via community partners. We’d love to have the community join us as we get ready to provide holiday cheer to local families in December.”
For details, call 661-267-5450.
