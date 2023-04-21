PALMDALE — Murals, including a mentorship program for artists who have not painted them before, are among the plans for Palmdale’s public art program in the coming fiscal year.
The City Council on Wednesday approved a slate of proposed projects and maintenance efforts for the 2023-2024 Fiscal Year as part of the city’s five-year public art work plan.
The plan includes city-funded and public/private art projects, as well as maintenance and conservation plans for art that is already in place.
It lays out projects totaling $435,300 for the coming year, including $60,000 in maintenance for established installations.
Entertainment-themed murals for the Palmdale Amphitheater and Palmdale Playhouse, the latter of which will help define the area along 10th Street East, which is being re-imagined with a new street plan and renovations to Courson Park, are among the projects.
Three small murals, all on city-owned property, will be created as part of the mural mentorship program, which will pair experienced artists with budding muralists for the small-scale projects. This project is still in the development stages, with outreach to local schools and artists, Public Art Manager George Davis said.
While three murals are planned for the coming year under this program, it may be extended to additional projects in the future, he said.
A sculpture for the roundabout to be built at Avenue S-8 and 40th Street East is planned and the pad to hold it is included in the construction bid documents.
A sculpture is also proposed as part of the second phase of Yellen Park and budgeted at $175,000, a public art fund contribution based on 1% of the construction cost, Davis said. Discussions are underway as to the placement for this sculpture, then will focus on potential design.
Mayor Laura Bettencourt suggested an animal theme, as Yellen Park is known as home to the city’s only dog park.
As for the maintenance and repair plan, the biggest project is refurbishment of the painted basketball courts at Marie Kerr and Domenic Massari parks, created by Los Angeles Clipper and Palmdale native Paul George’s foundation. The courts, featuring mural-like surfaces with stylized artwork depicting the local scenery, were dedicated in 2019.
However, there was some deficiency in preparing the court surfaces for the mural, which have led to water seeping beneath the design and causing fading, Davis said.
The city is reaching out to the foundation to see if it is interested in continuing working with the city on the courts, he said.
Additionally, one of the city’s early public art installations, at the Palmdale Transportation Center, consisting of recycled glass in a sculpture, has not held up, Davis said.
Repairs have been attempted in the past, but the glass portions are breaking and falling apart. One possible outcome is that the sculpture will be removed. If that is the case, a larger replacement sculpture is included in future years of the public art plan, he said.
The city’s Public Art Commission reviewed the plan at its March 28 meeting.
“It’s fully supported by the commission,” Chairwoman Lisa Sarno said.
While the Council approved the plan, they also requested that future projects more specifically reflect the community, its heritage and cultural diversity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.