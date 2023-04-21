Palmdale Public Art Plan

A mural for the Palmdale Playhouse is one of the projects for the coming year approved as part of Palmdale’s Public Art Plan. Other projects include a mural for the Palmdale Amphitheater, sculptures and a refurbishment of the painted basketball courts at Marie Kerr and Domenic Massari parks.

 Photo courtesy of the City of Palmdale

PALMDALE — Murals, including a mentorship program for artists who have not painted them before, are among the plans for Palmdale’s public art program in the coming fiscal year.

The City Council on Wednesday approved a slate of proposed projects and maintenance efforts for the 2023-2024 Fiscal Year as part of the city’s five-year public art work plan.

