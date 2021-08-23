PALMDALE — The blueprint that will guide Palmdale’s development over the next 25 years is starting to take shape.
The City is in the midst of a three-year process to update the General Plan, the document that provides the framework for development in the city, covering everything from land use to parks and recreation, safety to community design.
Although individual segments of the plan have been revised as recently as 2014, the entire General Plan has not had a comprehensive update for some 25 years, city officials said.
State requirements and the city’s own situations have changed in that time and need to be taken into account in the update.
The Planning Commission and the City Council received updates on the General Plan process this month, focusing on the policy frameworks that will help guide future decision-making.
The policy frameworks have been developed through a process that has involved extensive community outreach and input to incorporate community visions and goals, said Simran Malhotra of consultants Raimi and Associates, during a presentation to the City Council on Tuesday.
These frameworks covered areas including land use, mobility, housing, safety, resilience, sustainability, economic development, military compatibility, health, environmental justice, and parks and public facilities.
Details on the General Plan update are available at Palmdale2045.org
Councilmember Austin Bishop suggested including a designated film zone, to better promote that activity within the city for its economic benefits.
“I think it would be wise for us to embrace that,” he said.
Planning Manager Megan Taggart said the economic policy does including filming activity, but no specific area was designated in order to allow for flexibility across a range of zones.
Mayor Steve Hofbauer suggested an overlay in the Plan to show where filming may occur, without confining it to specific zones.
Recent comments by residents protesting proposed low-income housing projects in neighborhoods on the city’s east side prompted Councilmember Juan Carrillo to suggest the General Plan should include a policy that ensures such housing is not concentrated, but spread throughout the city.
“We have to find a way to make affordable housing available throughout the city,” he said. “We have the moral obligation and the power to do that.”
