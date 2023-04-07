LANCASTER — A Rhode Island company seeks to build its first recycled wastewater plant in the City of Lancaster using a portion of the city’s recycled water for their process.
The City of Lancaster and Clean Water Ventures Inc. will work together for the company to develop, own and operate a plant that processes recycled water waste using their modular hydro-thermal technology to produce green hydrogen, clean water and clean co-products.
The company’s technology exploits aluminum-
water oxidation, according to its website. The technology converts recycled water into several byproducts including green hydrogen, clean water, aluminum hydroxide, steam electricity and salt, according to a staff report.
The City Council approved a master agreement, at the March 28 meeting, between the city and Clean Water Ventures. The Council also adopted a resolution in support of the development and construction of a plant to process recycled water to generate clean water, green energy and other clean co-products.
As part of the agreement, the city will keep 5% of the Renewable Identification Number credits created through the project, which is equal to $2,250 annually, the report said.
Renewable Identification Number credits are environmental credits used for compliance by the US Environmental Protection Agency as the currency of the Renewable Fuel Standard program.
Clean Water Ventures expects to receive a revenue of $3 per kilogram for the 25,000 kilograms of hydrogen produced at their plant, the staff report said.
In addition, the city will provide the company the option to purchase, with no minimum, up to 600 acre-feet per year of recycled wastewater at $509 per acre foot for an annual revenue of $305,400.
With the approval of the master agreement, Clean Water Ventures will begin their due diligence period for their project, which includes the completion of a hydraulic modeling study to determine the impact of their project on the city’s existing recycled water infrastructure, the report said. The company will be responsible for all costs to extend the city’s recycled waterline to their facility, as well as any system upgrades to accommodate their project and minimize the impact on other recycled water users.
The city will have the option to purchase, with no minimum, up to 25,000 kilograms of green hydrogen per year at 30% below market price as agreed to by the city and the company, the report said.
City staff is working with Clean Water Ventures to find a suitable project site within city limits.
