PALMDALE — Fees for various services throughout the city’s departments have been revamped to better account for the costs of providing those services, after the City Council approved a new Master Fee Schedule on Tuesday.
The new schedule includes an across-the-board increase of 3.6%, based on the Consumer Price Index, in addition to changes to fees in specific areas to better reflect actual costs.
The new fees overall are in line with neighboring cities, and in most cases are lower, City Manager J.J. Murphy said.
Up to this point, the city’s General Fund has subsidized activities in those areas where the fees have been inadequate to cover costs.
A December 2019 fee study conducted by consultants showed the city was not adequately recouping its costs through the existing fee structure. The city took no action at that time, and then the COVID-19 pandemic halted efforts to make major changes, Assistant Manager Marie Ricci said.
The changes now reflect the staff’s efforts to strike a balance between being business-friendly and fiscally responsible, she said.
The specific areas in which fees have been revamped include planning, building and safety and public works. Other changes are in code enforcement, mobile home space rent control fees and parking penalties.
Adjustments to planning department fees will be made over a three-year period, beginning with administrative actions, followed in the second year by discretionary actions such as conditional use permits. The third year will include more complex situations such as specific plan amendments, according to the staff report.
The fees for the building and safety department, which includes such tasks as building permits and inspections, were revamped to be much easier to understand, and follow industry best practices, Ricci said.
Councilmember Richard Loa questioned the new schedule for building permit fees, which is now broken out into more categories of building valuation. Previously, the fees were structured only to $300,000 and above, while the new schedule has increments from $300,000 to $1 million, $1 million to $10 million and $10 million and above.
Loa specifically cited the latter category, for which the building permit is $71,553.
“That seems to be one of the larger increases,” he said.
The additional increments were designed to better balance the costs among different projects, so that someone building a single-family home is not paying the same as a large business development, Economic and Community Development Director Carlene Saxton said.
The new schedule also spreads costs more fairly for even smaller projects, Saxton said, as previously the schedule’s lowest category was for any project up to $100,000. That segment now goes as low as projects up to $700.
“We don’t want one of our small businesses that would like to do a patio expansion to have to pay the same amount as a $100,000 or $300,000 project would,” she said.
Fees for the Public Works Department haven’t been revised since 2017, and studies have shown they are not sufficient to cover costs, according to the staff report. Additionally, new fees were added to cover services for which there were no existing fees.
A mobile home space rent control fee of $100 per park was once in effect, but it was dropped at some point. The new fee schedule reinstates it at $5 annually per occupied space to partially cover costs of administration the city’s rent control ordinance, according to the staff report.
Parking penalties were increased to cover administrative and enforcement costs.
Loa said he first believed it was only the CPI increase being considered, and he had not had time to fully study the Master Fee Schedule prior to the meeting, which made him hesitant to vote on the matter.
“I think you’re trying to achieve this balance between recouping funds the community receives or developers receive or other entities receive from the city and balance that against trying to be most attractive (to potential business),” he said. “I just don’t know if I can adequately vote on this measure.”
Despite misgivings, Loa said he did not want to hold up enactment of the fees and voted in favor of the schedule, which passed on a 4-0 vote. Mayor Pro Tem Laura Bettencourt was absent.
The new fee schedule is effective as of July 1, and projected revenues from the new fees were used in calculating the fiscal years 2021-2023 budget that was also approved on Tuesday.
