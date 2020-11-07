PALMDALE — The City is extending its advance application deadline for the Rental Assistance Program to Monday.
Palmdale renters can submit an advance application form for a one-time grant of up to $5,000. The original deadline was set for this past Monday but the City wants to give residents more time submit the forms.
“This is an important program during these difficult times and we wanted to extend the deadline to give people more time to get their (advance) applications in,” City Manager J.J. Murphy said. “Our team continues to work hard to find ways to help keep families in their homes through programs such as this rental assistance program. We appreciate the support of the City Council in making this a priority.”
Each applicant who submits an advance application form will be entered into a lottery. Applicants will be pulled in the lottery process until each advance application has been assigned a number and placed on a “lottery list” in chronological order of being drawn. Staff will begin with the first applicant on the lottery list and process all applicants in chronological order and in accordance with the guidelines until program funds are depleted.
The grants are funded by the Federal HOME Investment Partnership Program as part of the City’s Palmdale Cares initiative. They will be used to provide urgent rental assistance to low-income and moderate-income individuals and families experiencing financial hardship due to the pandemic.
Eligibility for the program is based on income. The rented property must be a standard housing unit located within the incorporated city limits of Palmdale. Eligible individuals and families will be assisted in order of the lottery results until all funds are depleted.
Those residents who are currently participating in any public assisted housing programs are ineligible for this program.
Advance application forms are available now through Monday at 6 p.m. online at www.cityofpalmdale.org/RentalAssistance or may be picked up in person during the City’s normal business hours at 823 East Ave. Q-9, Suite A.
For full program guidelines, income qualifications and advance application instructions, visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/RentalAssistance. For details, residents can email rentalassistance@cityofpalmdale.org or call 661-267-5452.
