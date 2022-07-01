LANCASTER — The city will get $5 million in state grant funds for the Amargosa Recreation Trail project.
The proposed Amargosa Recreation Trail Project is an approximately two-mile corridor (between west avenues H and J) of protected bicycle and pedestrian trail along the Amargosa Creek, the natural water channel on the east side of state routes 14 and 138.
The project seeks to provide greater bicyclist and pedestrian access to cultural centers such as the BLVD District; businesses, including Lancaster Town Center; recreational opportunities such as the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds; future developments such as the Antelope Valley Event Center and Lancaster Health District (also known as Medical Main Street); and residential communities as well as nearby schools, healthcare facilities and transit stops — while engaging the community in the development of the corridor’s public art and signage celebrating the desert landscape and waterway stewardship, according to a description.
The total project cost is about $8.4 million.
The Amargosa Recreation Trail Project was one of 105 community projects in underserved communities throughout the state that will receive $296 million through the Clean California Local Grant program, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced, in March.
The Clean California Local Grant Program seeks to reduce the amount of waste and debris within public rights-of-way, pathways, parks, transit centers and other public spaces, according to a description. The program also seeks to enhance, rehabilitate, restore or install measures to beautify and improve public spaces and mitigate the urban heat island effect.
The City Council, on Tuesday, adopted a resolution authorizing Sonya Patterson, director of Parks, Arts, Recreation and Community Services, to execute agreements with Caltrans for the grant. The Council voted 4-0, with Mayor R. Rex Parris absent.
