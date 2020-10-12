PALMDALE — The League of California Cities has honored the City for excellence in the category of Housing Programs and Innovations for its innovative Courson Arts Colony.
The Helen Putnam Award was presented to the City during the League’s virtual annual conference on Thursday.
The award comes months after the City and the colony won the Southern California Association of Governments 2020 Sustainability Award, also in the Housing Innovation Category.
The colony has added to the city center two modern three-story affordable housing complexes that provide 160 units for families and individuals earning 50% or less of the area median income, and 60 of these units are permanent supportive housing apartments already serving medically complex veteran and non-veteran households experiencing homelessness, City Manager J.J. Murphy said.
“I could not be any prouder of our staff who have collaborated over the years to create a unique experience that provides much needed affordable housing and important resources,” he said.
Apart from providing shelter for people in need, the project also created 560 construction jobs, 10 permanent jobs, and continues to provide economic growth for the City.
Mayor Steve Hofbauer said the colony has been a project 20 years in the making that has required strong commitment from City staff, City Council and the community.
“I am proud to have worked with City Council on this important project,” he said. “It’s the latest piece of revitalization and housing innovation that also includes Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, two dedicated senior housing complexes, and the newly renovated Courson Park and Pool, Palmdale’s first park and pool and considered to be the heart of the neighborhood.”
The colony is designed as an arts-oriented community, with amenities meant to provide spaces to inspire a healthy, healing and creative lifestyle, Director of Neighborhood Services Mike Miller said.
Some of those amenities include a community clubhouse, game rooms, homework rooms, art studios, dance studio, computer and learning spaces, fitness center, bicycle repair and storage space, an art walk and a fully functioning non-profit art gallery.
It also has many outdoor amenities, including an amphitheater, picnic areas, a toddler playground, and community gardening areas.
Today, the colony is home to the people and families it was planned and designed to serve.
“It has been amazing to see the goals of the project achieved and to watch these three blocks and this neighborhood transform,” Housing Manager Sophia Reyes said. “We have worked hard to restore this neighborhood. Today, it is again a place that residents are proud to call home.”
