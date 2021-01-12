PALMDALE — Southern California Gas has given the City of Palmdale a $50,000 grant.
The money, awarded through SoCalGas’s Climate Adaptation and Resiliency Planning Grant Program, was accepted, Dec. 15, at a City Council meeting.
Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer said the grant will help the city update its Federal Emergency Management Agency approved mitigation plan.
“As Palmdale moves forward to meet and comply with both state and federal environmental regulations, this grant will help us identify and prioritize the concrete and innovative projects we will need as we grow,” he said. “Our LHMP will offer an up-to-date and comprehensive assessment of the risk and vulnerability from natural hazards to the city’s critical facilities, infrastructure, economy and population, while helping to identify the projects needed to mitigate the identified hazards.”
The winning applications were selected from across Southern and Central California by an advisory panel of planning and sustainability experts from the Los Angeles Regional Collaborative for Climate Action and Sustainability and the American Planning Association-California Chapter.
Jawaad Malik, SoCalGas’s vice president of Strategy, Sustainability and chief environmental officer, said the utility company continues to support the growth of renewable energy sources to help the state reach its climate goals.
“The climate resiliency and adaptation grants will help kick-start many new projects across Southern California, allowing local communities to prepare for risks from climate change,” he said.
Recipients were chosen based on their proposal’s emphasis on collaboration among various agencies, first responders and utilities; addressing vulnerabilities in disadvantaged communities and benefits beyond resiliency, such as to public health, air quality, reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and the economy. Palmdale was one of three grant recipients.
Palmdale City Manager J.J. Murphy gave kudos to city staff for pursuing this funding, as it is important to the city’s future.
“This grant will help us produce an updated plan to help focus on key implementable climate adaptation projects and through a robust public engagement process, will reflect the needs and priorities of our community as we work towards a secure and sustainable future,” he said.
The Southern California Gas initiative was designed to support local efforts to prepare for climate change risks such as wildfires, drought, sea-level rise, flooding and other events, which are expected to increase over the next decade.
