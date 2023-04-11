Multi-Agency Regional Resiliency Center

The Palmdale City Council agreed to a Memorandum of Understanding to use federal funds under the American Rescue Plan Act to contribute to a planned regional emergency center at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds.

 Photo courtesy of AV Fair and Event Center

PALMDALE — Palmdale’s $2.5 million contribution toward the Multi-Agency Regional Resiliency Center planned to be built at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds will come from funds received under the American Rescue Plan Act, as originally stated, and not from the Measure AV sales tax, as proposed at Wednesday’s City Council meeting.

The Palmdale funds, however, will come with the new provision that the city have a seat on the Antelope Valley Fair and Event Center Joint Powers Authority that governs the fairgrounds.

(1) comment

Jimzan 3
Not only should Palmdale have a seat on the Antelope Valley Fair and Event Center Joint Powers Authority that governs the fairgrounds....but also LittleRock, Pearblossom, and if county lines are not an issue...Rosamond..and even the City in Decline...Cal-City. It is the ""Antelope Valley Fair""...Not the Lancaster Fair.

