PALMDALE — Palmdale’s $2.5 million contribution toward the Multi-Agency Regional Resiliency Center planned to be built at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds will come from funds received under the American Rescue Plan Act, as originally stated, and not from the Measure AV sales tax, as proposed at Wednesday’s City Council meeting.
The Palmdale funds, however, will come with the new provision that the city have a seat on the Antelope Valley Fair and Event Center Joint Powers Authority that governs the fairgrounds.
The proposed center is a project of the Authority; the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale; and Los Angeles County. It is intended to provide a large-scale emergency center available regionally to Lancaster and Palmdale residents.
“This is one of the most important projects the Valley has ever launched,” AV Fair and Event Center CEO Dan Jacobs said. “The MARRC project is all about bringing community together when it needs it most, during a disaster.”
The center is one of two joint projects agreed to by the Councils of both cities during a joint meeting in May 2021. The second is a regional recreational center to be located in Palmdale.
The City Council approved, in June, allocating $2.5 million in ARPA funds for the center as part of the 2022-2023 budget and to match Lancaster’s contribution.
Since then, city staff received guidance that cast doubt on whether the ARPA funds could be used for that purpose, and recommended substituting unallocated funds from the city’s Measure AV sales tax instead.
That recommendation, listed on the agenda as a consent item, drew complaints from residents and Council members who objected to using sales tax revenue intended to remain in Palmdale, for a project to be built in Lancaster and possibly benefiting that city outside of emergency use.
Steve Angebrandt, a member of the Measure AV Oversight Committee, said the Committee had questions about the recommendation that had not been answered before it was brought to the Council and they did not feel it was a good use of the Measure AV funds.
“I take great exception to using Palmdale tax dollars for a new facility in Lancaster that will be used for events, conferences year-round, when there is no emergency, that primarily benefits Lancaster,” Sandy Corrales said.
She campaigned for the sales tax measure with the promise the revenues would stay local.
Corrales also objected to the fact that the center would be at the fairgrounds, which is on the north side of Lancaster and far from many Palmdale residents.
However, City Manager Ronda Perez said that in the time since the agenda was prepared, the city had further guidance on using ARPA funds and now believe they could apply them to the center.
“We dug deeper,” she said, although city officials are still awaiting a ruling from federal officials, expected in the next 60 days or so.
Members of the Council raised concerns that the city does not have a representative as far as the fairgrounds governance is concerned.
“If we’re going to act as a region, we need a seat at the table,” Mayor Pro Tem Andrea Alarcon said.
Palmdale residents do serve on various Fair boards, including the AV Fair Association Board of Directors, but the city has not been a party to the Joint Powers Authority.
Jacobs said work has begun with state officials to expand the authority to include Palmdale and Los Angeles County.
When questioned by Mayor Laura Bettencourt as to who profits from use of the center outside of emergencies, Jacobs said it is a state facility and it “couldn’t be further from the truth” that Lancaster would profit.
Councilmember Richard Loa expressed support for the project, no matter the location, stressing the need for Valley residents to work together especially in emergencies.
(1) comment
Not only should Palmdale have a seat on the Antelope Valley Fair and Event Center Joint Powers Authority that governs the fairgrounds....but also LittleRock, Pearblossom, and if county lines are not an issue...Rosamond..and even the City in Decline...Cal-City. It is the ""Antelope Valley Fair""...Not the Lancaster Fair.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.