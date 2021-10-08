PALMDALE — The City Council held off on a decision to change Palmdale’s Municipal Code to do away with the supermajority requirement to remove the City Manager, in order to make some clarifications to the ordinance.
The Council will address the issue again at its Oct. 19 meeting.
The revision under consideration would require a vote of only a majority of the Council to remove the city manager, rather than the existing rule requiring a four-fifths supermajority.
This provision, however, would not apply to the current city manager for the duration of his contract, according to the revision language.
Councilmember Richard Loa requested a clarification be written into the ordinance, stipulating the end date for that provision of Dec, 30, 2024, specifying the current end to City Manager J.J. Murphy’s contract.
“I would request that we put that matter over to the (next meeting), so that we could get that language to clarify what I consider to be an ambiguity about a continuing contract, which in my view could be interpreted that it’s an automatic four-fifths extension, as well,” Loa said.
The Council unanimously agreed to the continuance of the item.
“I don’t mean this to be interpreted as any lack of support or belief to our City Manager,” Loa said. “From a policy standpoint, there ought to be balance, which I think is provided by the three-fifths (vote required for removal).”
“At the same time, we certainly want the City Manager to be protected, so there isn’t some indiscriminate removal from office,” he said.
Should the ordinance pass, a city manager’s removal would also be subject to any supermajority requirements as stipulated in the contract.
The Council in March had changed the municipal code to require a supermajority vote for removal, but brought the matter up for discussion again at the August meeting. This sparked outcry and an outpouring of support for Murphy.
Council members assured the public that they were pleased with Murphy’s performance and had no intention of removing him. However, there was concern over the precedent of the supermajority requirement.
The March revision passed on a 3-2 vote, with Council members Loa and Austin Bishop dissenting.
Then and at the August meeting, Loa stressed he felt requiring only a majority to remove the city manager helped keep the balance of power between the Council and staff, and emphasized that it had nothing to do with Murphy personally.
