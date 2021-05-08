PALMDALE — The City, in partnership with Waste Management of Antelope Valley, will host a free document destruction/shredding service from 8 a.m. to noon today at the Palmdale Landfill, 1200 West City Ranch Road.
Palmdale residents may bring up to five standard size boxes of documents for Proof of residency and account in good standing is required. Dates are subject to change.
Metal clips, binders and plastic sheet covers must be removed from documents prior to shredding. Staples, file folders and envelopes are OK. No commercial waste will be accepted.
This free event is scheduled to be held each second Saturday of each month. It is subject to change.
For details call 661-947-7197 or visit home.wm.com/palmdale
