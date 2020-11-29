PALMDALE — The City is hosting a Mental Health Virtual Town Hall on Monday via Zoom, scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.
“The holidays can be a very stressful time, and this year may be even harder due to COVID-19,” City Manager J.J. Murphy said.
The panel will feature mental health expert John Glover from Mental Health America and Dennis Anderson, a veterans advocate and social worker with High Desert Medical Group.
The town hall provides an opportunity for residents to gain valuable tools for coping with mental health concerns, and a chance to lean on the support provided by those with knowledge and experience in the field.
“The City continues to be committed to raising awareness to the ongoing issue of Mental Health during this pandemic and taking action that shows that Palmdale truly cares,” Murphy said. “Our virtual town hall is one way that people can get more information on how to best address mental health.”
Interested persons need to register by emailing info@cityofpalmdale.org with “Mental Health Town Hall” in the subject line. City staff will reply with the details to access the Zoom meeting.
If anyone is experiencing anxiety, depression or needs to talk to someone immediately, call the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health 24-hour hotline at 800-854-7771, or text LA to 741741.
