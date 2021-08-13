CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council opened discussion of how it will go about hiring a new city manager on Tuesday, with the knowledge the process will likely take at least five months.
“The city manager position is obviously a very crucial hire for the city, and making sure that you make the right selection is very important,” Interim City Manager Anne Ambrose said.
The city is under the day-to-day direction of Ambrose, after former City Manager Anna Linn resigned on July 22.
The resignation followed several contentious months under the Council elected in November, and was described by both parties as an amicable resolution.
During Tuesday’s meeting, the Council approved a check for $450,000 to Linn for the contract settlement.
Ambrose, a former City of Palmdale executive, was hired on a six-month contract paying $10,000 per month.
As requested by the Council, Ambrose presented three options for the recruitment process for a city manager: to recruit candidates in-house, using the Council or a subcommittee; hire an outside recruiter; or a hybrid of the other two methods.
The advantage to hiring an outside recruiter is “they are usually very aware of the candidates available” and have the contacts necessary for a far-reaching search, she said.
The Council did not make a decision Tuesday as to what type of process it will use.
Mayor Pro Tem Nick Lessenevitch pointed out that, whichever process the Council chooses, it will take time to lay out the desired requirements, recruit applicants, interview candidates and negotiate a contract. All in all, the Council should not expect to be in a position to hire anyone before January, he said.
“We have a lot of things we need to address before we get to Jan. 1,” he said. “The first part’s on us.”
Councilmember Kelly Kulikoff suggested that the interviews should be held during a public meeting, to make the process transparent, even if the contract negotiations are held in closed session.
One challenge for recruitment at the moment is the City’s lack of an approved budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, which began on July 1. The City has been operating under monthly continuing resolutions until the budget is finalized.
That lack of fiscal certainty may make it difficult to recruit, as does the City’s outdated website, which does not effectively communicate the community’s story, Ambrose said.
“I’m concerned that if we try to do a search right now, we don’t have our best foot forward at all,” Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin said.
The Council also needs to outline what it needs in a city manager, she said.
Former council member Ron Smith noted that historically, the City’s city managers “have had a very tough go in our community.”
“I really think you’re going to have difficulty finding a candidate if they learn the history of California City and the special tax,” he said.
He encouraged the Council to come to a greater consensus in its hiring decision, and to make the hire with more than a simple majority vote.
