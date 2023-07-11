LANCASTER — The Lancaster City Council, acting as the Successor Agency to the former Redevelopment Agency, will consider declaring 43 successor-agency owned parcels of vacant land as surplus and no longer necessary for the agency’s use.
The City Council will meet at 5 p.m. today in council chambers at City Hall, 44933 Fern Ave.
The agency owns several vacant parcels throughout the community originally acquired for the purposes of economic development and affordable housing development. Staff identified several parcels that will not be used for development projects implemented, owned and/or operated by the city, according to a staff report.
“Most parcels acquired by the Successor Agency were done with the intent to ultimately sell them to private-sector developers who are ready and willing to develop them consistent with the city’s vision for the community,” the report said.
The parcels ranges in size from a cluster of 10 0.057-acre parcels including one off West Covington Street near Trevor Avenue to a 4.99-acre parcel at Avenue E-8 and 60th Street West.
In order to sell the properties as intended the parcels must be formally declared surplus, consistent with the Surplus Land Act, the report said. The City Council previously declared the parcels surplus on Sept. 8, 2020, and Oct. 11, 2022. Notices of availability were transmitted on Sept. 10, 2020, and Oct. 13, 2022, to all required entities, the report said. The California Department of Housing and Community Development determined that the parcels have met the requirements of public noticing pursuant to the Surplus Land Act; however, staff has determined that 43 parcels are subject to further disposition from the Successor Agency and oversight board.
“The proposed action would satisfy the declaration requirement of the SLA,” the report said.
Staff would then submit for review and approval to the Oversight Board. Once the formal declaration is complete from both entities, no further noticing period is required and the parcels would meet the complete requirements of the Surplus Land Act, the report said.
Once that process is complete, individual property transactions are required to go before the Successor Agency and oversight board for approval.
