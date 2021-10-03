PALMDALE — The City Council, as promised, will revisit City Manager J.J. Murphy’s contract during its meeting, on Tuesday.
According to the agenda packet, the Council will consider revising the city’s municipal code to require a vote of only a majority of the Council to remove the City Manager, rather than the existing rule requiring a four-fifths supermajority.
This provision, however, would not apply to the current city manager for the duration of his contract, according to the revision language.
Removal would also be subject to any supermajority requirements as stipulated in the contract.
The Council in March had changed the municipal code to require a supermajority vote for removal, but brought the matter up for discussion again at the August meeting. This sparked outcry and an outpouring of support for Murphy.
Council members assured the public that they were pleased with Murphy’s performance and had no intention of removing him. However, there was concern over the precedent of the supermajority requirement.
The March revision passed on a 3-2 vote, with Council members Richard Loa and Austin Bishop dissenting.
Then and at the August meeting, Loa stressed he felt requiring only a majority to remove the city manager helped keep the balance of power between the Council and staff, and emphasized that it had nothing to do with Murphy personally.
“It’s purely on the principle that there has to be a balance between the city manager and Council, staff and Council,” Loa said in August.
At the August meeting, the Council referenced a closed session contract discussion, which could not be stated in the public session, but which they said would be the basis for a revision that would be brought back at a later time.
“I think this is going to provide the security you’re looking for,” Mayor Steve Hofbauer said in August. “We want to make sure that we keep the City Manager here so somebody else doesn’t grab you.”
The Council meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the Council Chambers, 38300 Sierra Highway. It is open to the public, with requirements to wear masks and social distance.
The public may also participate via Zoom at https://us06web.zoom.us/j/82935482206?pwd=S3NVMnIxS3NTaDFnL29BM0UvT2RQZz09 or by telephone by dialing by dialing 669/900-9128, with the webinar ID 829 3548 2206 and passcode 959732.
The meeting is also broadcast live online at www.cityofpalmdale.org and on Spectrum 27.
The full agenda is available online at https://cityofpalmdale.org/310/City-Council-Meetings.
