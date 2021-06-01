PALMDALE — The City Council will consider 32 fireworks booth permits today for a diverse group of local nonprofit organizations including schools and churches to sell safe and sane fireworks as a means to raise funds.
The city is expected to collect $29,801 in revenue with each of the 29 renewing organizations paying a $928 fee, and three new organizations paying a $963 fee. The fee includes $500 per organization for fireworks enforcement. Proceeds from fireworks sales will benefit charitable and nonprofit organizations within the community.
All proposed fireworks booths must be operated by nonprofit organizations for fundraising purposes. In order to qualify, each organization must:
• Be a nonprofit organization primarily for youth, veteran, patriotic, welfare, civic betterment, or charitable purposes.
• Have its principal meeting place in the city, or draw more than 50% of its active members from within the incorporated city.
• Have been organized and established in the area that is within the City for at least 12 months preceding the filing.
• Have at least 20 members.
According to Palmdale Municipal Code, fireworks booths are allowed in any zone that is not residentially developed, 200 feet from any residential use, and not in a very high fire hazard severity zone.
The city received 33 applications, of which 32 groups met the criteria for a booth.
The list of organizations that will run booths this year are Adorable Baby’s Jump Start; American Indian Little League; Antelope Valley Chambers of Commerce; Antelope Valley Desert Divers, Inc.; Antelope Valley Youth Athletics Inc.; Bet-El Casa De Dios;
Cornerstone Apostolic Church of Antelope Valley; Crosswind Community Church; DDE Academy Inc.; Great Commission Community; Highland High School Instrumental Music Booster Club; Iglesia Emmanuel Antelope Valley; Kingdom Builders; Kiwanis Club of Palmdale; Knight High School Wrestling Team Booster Club;
Littlerock High School Band Boosters; Marine Corps League, Antelope Valley Detachment 930; Nueva Vida En Cristo Antelope Valley; Palmdale Elks Lodge #2027; Palmdale Lions Club; Palmdale Repertory Theatre; Palmdale Vineyard;
St. Mary’s Catholic Church; St. Stephen’s of the Valley Lutheran Church; The Highland Gridiron Booster Club; The Palmdale Aerospace Academy; The Palmdale Aerospace Academy PTSO; True Memories Car Club Charities; US Naval Sea Cadets Corps; Victory Outreach; Water of Life of Antelope Valley Inc.; and Word of Life Outreach Ministries Inc.
Locations of the booths range from the 1300 block of West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P) to several sites along 10th Street West to Domenic Massari Park and Yellen Park to 47th Street East near Avenue S as well as sites along Palmdale Boulevard, 25th Street East, and Pearblossom Highway near 45th Street East.
Staff recommended that the council approve 32 fireworks booth permits.
The meeting is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. at the Council Chamber, 38300 Sierra Highway, Suite B.
The Council Chamber will be open for public comment, including public seating available at limited capacity. The public is required to wear masks and practice social distancing.
To view the agenda including addresses of the 32 fireworks booths visit https://cityofpalmdale.org/310/City-Council-Meetings. Members of the public may address the City Council regarding items listed or not listed on the printed agenda. Unless otherwise extended by a majority vote of the City Council, comments shall be limited to three minutes per speaker.
Interested persons may participate via Zoom webcast by going to the link https://zoom.us/j/97925121440?pwd=cWVEeUpya25SdlFzQmhjSC9hbWZ3UT09. Participants may also join the Zoom meeting by dialing 669/900-9128, with the webinar ID 979 2512 1440 and passcode 422899.
While participating on Zoom, press *9 to “Raise Your Hand” and wait for the host to ask you to unmute yourself. Press *6 to unmute your microphone. Then, state your name and city of residence for the record and begin.
Residents who wish to comment on agenda items without logging onto the meeting via Zoom may do so using the eComment feature.
To comment, click on the “Agendas and Meetings” button found at the bottom of the City web page at cityofpalmdale.org. Next, find the meeting under “Upcoming Events” and click on the eComment button of your selected meeting. Then, scroll through the agenda to find the item for which you would like to provide a comment, and select that item to input your comments. You may either sign in to your SpeakUp Palmdale Account, or comment as a guest. Enter your comment in the field provided, and type in your name before submitting your comment. Note that one hour prior to the start of each meeting, eComments may no longer be submitted.
The meeting will be broadcast live on Spectrum Channel 27. It is also available online at www.cityofpalmdale.org.
For details, contact the City Clerk’s office at 661-267-5151 or email cityclerk@cityofpalmdale.org
