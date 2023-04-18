PALMDALE — Murals for the Palmdale Amphitheater and Palmdale Playhouse, a sculpture for the Avenue S-8 and 40th Street East roundabout and Antelopes on Parade are projects proposed for the coming year in Palmdale’s Public Arts Plan.
The City Council on Wednesday will consider the annual update to the city’s five-year Public Art Work Plan, the blueprint for public arts projects in the 2023-2024 Fiscal Year and the four years beyond.
The plan includes city-funded and public/private art projects, as well as maintenance and conservation plans for art that is already in place.
The Plan received the blessing of the city’s Public Art Commission and comes before the Council for final approval.
The projects proposed for the fiscal year beginning July 1 are budgeted at $435,000, to be funded through Public Art Fee revenues. The Public Art Fund has a projected balance on June 30 of just under $800,000, according to the staff report.
The plan includes $50,000 budgeted for maintenance — restoration or replacement — for the painted and refurbished basketball courts at Marie Kerr and Dominic Massari parks created by Los Angeles Clipper and Palmdale native Paul George’s foundation. The courts, featuring mural-like surfaces with stylized artwork depicting the local scenery, were dedicated in 2019.
Looking forward, the Plan calls for future sculptures at the Palmdale Transportation Center, the Columbia Way (Avenue M) interchange at the Antelope Valley Freeway and a temporary sculpture at the Upper Amargosa Creek Recharge Project, near Elizabeth Lake Road and 25th Street West.
A mural and public art installation are also planned for the renovated Courson Park.
The City Council meeting begins at 5 p.m. in the Council Chambers, 38300 Sierra Highway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.