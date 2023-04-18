Palmdale Public Arts Plan

Public art sculptures, such as this one titled “Revolution” at the Palmdale Auto Mall, are part of the plan for Palmdale’s Public Art program, which will be reviewed Wednesday by the City Council.

 Photo courtesy of the City of Palmdale

PALMDALE — Murals for the Palmdale Amphitheater and Palmdale Playhouse, a sculpture for the Avenue S-8 and 40th Street East roundabout and Antelopes on Parade are projects proposed for the coming year in Palmdale’s Public Arts Plan.

The City Council on Wednesday will consider the annual update to the city’s five-year Public Art Work Plan, the blueprint for public arts projects in  the 2023-2024 Fiscal Year and the four years beyond.

