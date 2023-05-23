LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster will spend $238,503 for architectural and engineering design services for improvements at Mariposa Park, including Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility on the playground and activity building and renovated amenities to improve and expand community resources based on community input.
The park, at 45755 Fig Ave., is in a small neighborhood adjacent to Mariposa Elementary School.
Irvine-based IDS Group will provide the architectural and engineering design services under a professional services agreement unanimously approved at the May 9 City Council meeting.
The improvements will focus on replacing existing playground equipment and flooring to meet ADA standards; rehabilitate restrooms; and replace interior concrete sidewalks, drinking fountains, picnic shelter, picnic tables and barbecue grills, according to a staff report by Sonya Patterson, director of Parks, Arts, Recreation and Community Services and Marissa Diaz, director of Public Works.
The project would also provide ADA access to at least four picnic areas. The park’s activity building will also be renovated to include ADA accessibility.
In a related action, the council unanimously approved a joint land use amendment between the city and Lancaster School District for land use at Mariposa Park to “allow for future grant-funded improvements and to rehabilitate the existing infrastructure to address deficiencies in the neighborhood and increase access to the outdoors and open space,” a report by Patterson said.
The agreement was first approved in April 1978 when the city assumed the lease agreement that Los Angeles County held with the school district for joint use of the land that houses the park, the report said. The agreement was modified in July 1983 to accommodate the requirements of a state grant to improve the facility.
