Mariposa Park

Irvine-based IDS Group will provide the architectural and engineering design services for improvements at Mariposa Park, including Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility on the playground and activity building and renovated amenities to improve and expand community resources, under a professional services agreement.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster will spend $238,503 for architectural and engineering design services for improvements at Mariposa Park, including Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility on the playground and activity building and renovated amenities to improve and expand community resources based on community input.

The park, at 45755 Fig Ave., is in a small neighborhood adjacent to Mariposa Elementary School.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.