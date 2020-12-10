LANCASTER — The City could not hold the annual Magical BLVD Christmas event this year due to the ongoing COVID pandemic. So the city scheduled a series of festive holiday activities in compliance with the state’s COVID-19 safety guidelines.
The planned holiday activities are expected to provide just as much joy and cheer to the entire City and will be held throughout December. They include:
• Holiday themed craft-kits provided by the Lancaster Museum of Art and History every Thursday in December.
• Letters to Santa — An opportunity to mail in Christmas wishes to the North Pole during City Hall business hours.
• Lights Extravaganza — A sponsored drive-thru musical lights celebration for the entire family to enjoy from 5 to 9 p.m. through Dec. 31 at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park.
• Holiday Drive-In Movies — Several nights at Lancaster Municipal Stadium drive-in, airing movies such as “Home Alone,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “The Grinch.”
• A Magical Drive Down the BLVD for a Christmas experience with jolly lights, festive music, adorned streets, an 18-foot tree, and real snow from 6 to 8 p.m. through Friday.
Tune in to station 98.9FM to get into the holiday spirit during the drive.
