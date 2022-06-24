LANCASTER — A segment of Avenue K east of the 12th Street West intersection will be restricted to one lane, beginning on or around Monday, as the city constructs a new recycled waterline.
The traffic restrictions are projected to last for approximately 25 working days for this segment of the project. The specific traffic impacts are as follows:
• At Avenue K westbound and Commerce Center Driveway, the left turn lane will be temporarily closed. The through lane and the right turn to West Avenue J-15 will be available.
• At Avenue K eastbound at Commerce Center Driveway, the left turn to West Avenue J-15 will be temporarily closed. The through lane and the right turn into the Commerce Center driveway will be available.
• At Commerce Center Driveway at Avenue K, the left turn lane will be temporarily closed. The right turn lane will be available.
The temporary traffic restrictions will enable the city to advance the construction of a 24-inch recycled waterline from 10th to 15th streets west along Avenue K. During the initial 25-day working period, the city’s contractor plans to dig pits on either side of the Amargosa Channel and install the recycled waterline pipe.
Construction work will occur between 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m., and day work will include testing and surveys.
“This lane closure supports the increased use of recycled water — something that is more important now than ever given our current drought conditions,” Mayor R. Rex Parris said. “I realize the inconvenience that temporary traffic changes can cause, so I want to thank our residents for their understanding as we make this investment in Lancaster’s critical infrastructure.”
While the traffic restrictions are projected to be in effect for only 25 working days, the overall effort to construct the recycled waterline is anticipated to take approximately 120 working days. Residents should plan and expect delays during construction. The project is projected to be completed, in October.
The project is part of the city’s Capital Improvement Program, managed by the Capital Engineering Division. For any questions, contact Ferreira Construction of Berenice Palomino at 909-606-5900. Visit https://www.cityoflancasterca.org/services/ready-lancaster-emergency-preparedness/road-construction for details.
