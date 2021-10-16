CALIFORNIA CITY — Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin unsuccessfully sought to remove Planning Commission Vice Chair Carla Conry, citing unprofessional behavior at Commission meetings.
Conry is also participating of an effort to recall O’Laughlin and took part in a signature-gathering event the week prior.
City code states that the mayor appoints the Planning Commission members, “with the advice and consent” of the Council members.
O’Laughlin, who was elected in November, appointed Conry to the Commission on April 27. She was previously appointed to the Commission in January 2020; O’Laughlin reappointed her when her first term expired.
O’Laughlin argued that Conry’s activity with the recall effort had nothing to do with her desire to remove Conry from the Commission.
“This has nothing to do with the recall,” O’Laughlin said. “Quite frankly, I can not even begin to thank you for the recall — I’ve had such an outpouring of love and support from this community. So thank you for that.”
Additionally, Conry filed a complaint to state election regulators regarding O’Laughlin’s November campaign, yet the mayor still reappointed her to the Commission, O’Laughlin said.
Rather, O’Laughlin said Conry’s actions on the Commission have been unprofessional and disrespectful of other commissioners and those who come before it with projects.
“We’ve got a tremendous amount of businesses coming into California City right now. We desperately need these businesses to come here and succeed,” O’Laughlin said. “We can’t be turning people away from investing in our city.”
“We need to have people who are respectful of all applicants,” she said.
Asked by Councilmember Kelly Kulikoff to substantiate the claims, O’Laughlin said she made her decision from watching recent Commission meetings and hearing comments from members of the public and other commissioners.
She did not offer exact quotes when pressed by Kulikoff, but she mentioned comments from meetings accusing other commissioners of pandering and Conry’s comment that the Commission’s work to create a mission statement was “a waste of time.”
“I just don’t see any allegations that you could sustain,” Kulikoff said. “It just doesn’t really seem fair.”
“This appears to be retaliation against Vice Chair Conry, because Vice Chair Conry decided to organize a petition signing for a recall against the mayor,” he said.
Conry said she is merely doing her due diligence on projects that come before the Commission when she asks questions of applicants.
“I’m not going to sit there and say yes,” she said. “Do you want me to do my job?”
Conry also denied she has any bias towards the commercial marijuana industry, although she had originally opposed it.
“I’m not biased toward any business. I want every business to come in,” she said.
“I think part of it is your interaction with your commissioners,” O’Laughlin said. “It’s attitude, it’s perception, how you’re perceived by the comments that you make.”
Her unprofessionalism on the Commission reflects poorly on the city, O’Laughlin said.
“When I go into a meeting, I go into a zone,” Conry said. “I’m not there to make friends; I’m there to work for our community and our citizens.”
Public comments aired during the meeting ran about equally in support of removing and keeping Conry on the Commission.
Councilmember Jim Creighton, himself a former Planning Commissioner, noted that the Commission is often the first real contact a developer has with the city.
“The appearance that the Commission is fractured would maybe lead some developers to bypass the city,” he said. “This Planning Commission needs to work on customer service skills.”
“We need to agree to argue respectfully,” Councilmember Karen Macedonio said.
She also told Conry that she needs to learn to separate her concerns and complaints as a private citizen from her role on the Commission.
(1) comment
California City is struggling...They have avoided an audit for years....they were (still are?) riding dirty.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.