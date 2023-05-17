Planning Commission

All members of the Lancaster Planning Commission were present at Monday’s meeting for the first time in months after commissioner King Moore returned following an extended absence due to illness and other members had been absent over that time.

 Screenshot

LANCASTER — The Lancaster Planning Commission approved three-year extensions for two tentative tract maps, including one for a 114-unit apartment complex on approximately 5.67 acres at the southwest corner of Avenue I and Sierra Highway.

All seven commission members were present at Monday’s meeting for the first time in several months. Chairman James Vose welcomed Commissioner King Moore back. Moore had been absent due to illness.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.