LANCASTER — The Lancaster Planning Commission approved three-year extensions for two tentative tract maps, including one for a 114-unit apartment complex on approximately 5.67 acres at the southwest corner of Avenue I and Sierra Highway.
All seven commission members were present at Monday’s meeting for the first time in several months. Chairman James Vose welcomed Commissioner King Moore back. Moore had been absent due to illness.
The proposed project, which also requires a conditional use permit, is within the North Downtown Lancaster Neighborhood Revitalization/Transit Village Plan. The applicant, Bridge Housing Corp., is the Lancaster Housing Authority. On Monday, the commission voted 6-0-1 to grant a three-year extension through April 19, 2026, for the tentative tract map and conditional use permit. Vice Chairperson Cassandra Harvey recused herself because she is a member of the Housing Authority Board of Directors.
The commission previously approved a conditional use permit and tentative tract map in December 2017 to allow for the construction of 78 single-family attached units on individual lots with 1.17 acres of common open space and landscaping. Subsequent to the original approval, it was determined that the housing needs of the community had changed and a new application was submitted for the project site, according to a report by senior planner Jocelyn Swain.
In April 2021, the commission approved a Conditional Use Permit and a tentative tract map to allow for the construction and operation of a 114-unit affordable multi-family residential complex and the consolidation of 20 parcels into one parcel.
“The applicant is currently in building plan check and has requested all three of their one-year extensions, making the expiration date of this project April 19, 2026,” Swain said at the meeting.
The commission also unanimously approved a three-year extension to May 17, 2026, for a proposed development of 75 single-family homes on about 20 acres at the northwest corner of 52nd Street West and Avenue J-8. The tentative tract map was originally approved at the May 17, 2021, Planning Commission meeting and was set to expire today. Applicant Shayan Capital LLC; Bedford Opportunity Fund LLC, requested all three of the available one-year extensions to have more time for the processing and completion of the final map and associated improvement plans, according to a report by planner Mitzi Alvarado.
