ARPA funds

California City’s City Council narrowly approved a spending plan for federal funds received through the American Rescue Plan Act, including more than $1 million that will go toward converting a short stretch of California City Boulevard into a version of Lancaster’s The BLVD, seen here.

 Photo courtesy of The BLVD Association

CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council on Tuesday decided on three projects recommended by Mayor Kelly Kulikoff for the more than $2.5 million the city received under the American Rescue Plan Act, including a revitalization project not discussed during a town hall called for input on the spending.

The three projects were approved on a 3-2 vote, with Council members Jim Creighton and Karen Macedonio dissenting.

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

I know people that avoid Lancaster Blvd because it's a mess....I agree with the person that said they should not reduce down from 4 lanes to 2 lanes.

