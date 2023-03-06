CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council on Tuesday decided on three projects recommended by Mayor Kelly Kulikoff for the more than $2.5 million the city received under the American Rescue Plan Act, including a revitalization project not discussed during a town hall called for input on the spending.
The three projects were approved on a 3-2 vote, with Council members Jim Creighton and Karen Macedonio dissenting.
More than half the available funding will be allocated for a project proposed by Kulikoff to convert a short stretch of California City Boulevard, the city’s main traffic thoroughfare, into a pedestrian-friendly area modeled after Lancaster’s The BLVD.
The other two projects — allocated at $600,000 each — are a clubhouse for the golf course and a 10,000-square-foot skate park in Central Park.
The city was awarded approximately $3.3 million as part of the $1.9 trillion federal stimulus bill intended to aid communities and governments in public health and economic recovery from the COVID-19 epidemic.
The Act was signed in March 2021. The funds must be obligated for projects by the end of 2024 and spent by the end of 2026.
So far, only about $800,000 of the funding has been allocated, for an IT project to repair damage caused by a June 2021 cyber attack and to upgrade the city’s computer systems with increased security.
Regulations regarding how the funds may be spent have been loosened since the original award, allowing the city greater latitude in allocating them.
The city held a town hall meeting on Feb. 23 to gather public input on how the ARPA funds should be allocated. Parks enhancements, and especially a clubhouse for the city-owned golf course, topped the list of desired projects supported during the meeting.
While a smaller skate park was discussed and supported during the town hall, the mayor’s plan increased the size and moved it to Central Park instead.
Costs for the clubhouse and skate park are estimates, based on previous planning for the former and industry standards for the latter. The remaining funds — which would total some $1.3 million if the other estimates are accurate — is to be used for the Boulevard project, which does not have a scope or cost estimate listed in the staff report.
That project would be the 0.4 miles between Hacienda Boulevard and the golf course bridge over Cal City Boulevard. This section includes City Hall, the Kern County Library branch and some businesses including Rite Aid and Dollar General.
“Developing this area similar to The BLVD in Lancaster can have social and economic benefits,” Kulikoff said in the staff report.
The proposed improvements could entail details such as historic information along walking paths, benches and unspecified design elements to improve the surrounding area, according to the staff report prepared by Kulikoff.
“I see the Rite Aid area as the new downtown,” Kulikoff said.
While beautification of California City Boulevard in general was mentioned during the town hall, there was no discussion, nor public support, at that time for the project proposed by Kulikoff and ultimately approved by a narrow Council majority.
“When did California City move from a democratic to an autocratic society?” Creighton said, referring to the recommendations that did not seem to follow the town hall input. “My main concern here is the seemingly unilateral decision by the mayor to ignore staff and public opinion to put forth his own agenda.”
He also questioned limiting the projects to three, when more than 15 were discussed.
Kulikoff said he felt it was better to spend more money on fewer projects and making them better than spreading the funds among more items.
While the clubhouse and skate park received support, several members of the public spoke against the Boulevard project. They noted the street is the major east-west route in the city and reducing it from four lanes to two, with parking in the center, would cause problems, especially for the heavy weekend traffic of RVs heading to the city’s off-highway vehicle areas.
Additionally, as Cal City Boulevard connects to State Route 14 and Highway 58, it is a major truck route, Creighton said.
“Cal City Boulevard is a commuter corridor; it’s our main artery for transportation. It’s not a walking, shopping corridor,” Parks and Recreation Commissioner Duane Vasquez said. “To confuse those is a big mistake.”
A number of residents also spoke in favor of a splash pad, a potential project that received a great deal of support during the town hall and is part of the Parks and Recreation Commission’s five-year plan for parks improvements.
Macedonio urged additional community discussion before making a decision on spending the ARPA funding, as the funds do not need to be allocated until next year.
“I’m not attached to the choice we make, I’m attached to making it a community choice,” she said.
Vasquez said the projects needed to be better defined as to scope and cost and be brought back for additional public input before a decision is made.
“Why waste time going back to the community?” Councilmember Michael Kulikoff said.
I know people that avoid Lancaster Blvd because it's a mess....I agree with the person that said they should not reduce down from 4 lanes to 2 lanes.
