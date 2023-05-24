Lancaster Health District

This is the vicinity map for the proposed Lancaster Health District. The city is planning to pay consultant Kimley-Horn and Associates Inc. additional fees to provide further design services regarding the streets within the area, increasing the total paid to the consultant to $4.37 million.

 Map courtesy of City of Lancaster

LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster will pay consultant Kimley-Horn and Associates Inc. an additional $457,222 for additional design services for the streets within the proposed Lancaster Health District.

The extra costs are part of a ninth revised task order approved at the May 9 meeting by the City Council. That brings the total contract amount to approximately $4.37 million plus $150,000 in contingency.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.