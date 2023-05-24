LANCASTER — The City of Lancaster will pay consultant Kimley-Horn and Associates Inc. an additional $457,222 for additional design services for the streets within the proposed Lancaster Health District.
The extra costs are part of a ninth revised task order approved at the May 9 meeting by the City Council. That brings the total contract amount to approximately $4.37 million plus $150,000 in contingency.
The Los Angeles-based consultant will continue to provide additional project management, design engineering and survey services as well as finalize plans, specifications and estimates as well as right-of-way acquisition support, design coordination with adjacent property owners and design services, according to a staff report by Marissa Diaz, director of Public Works and Sheila Niebla, senior engineer for Capital Programs.
The proposed project will include approximately 1.75 miles of new complete streets, intersection improvements, roundabouts, modified or new traffic signals, shared bike paths, sidewalks, jogging path, rehabilitation, restoration and resurfacing improvements as well as complete street features and transit access amenities in two construction phases, the report said.
The project area is bounded by Avenue J to the north, the Antelope Valley Freeway and Avenue J-8 to the south, 20th Street West to the west and Kingtree Avenue and 12th Street West to the east. The project is funded in part with Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Proposition C grant funds as well as gas tax and other sources.
“The Lancaster Health District (formerly Medical Main Street) Improvements project will alleviate the burden to the existing arterial network, whilst providing necessary access to existing and proposed medical facilities as part of the Medical Main Street Planning area,” the report said. “The proposed project will improve service to the region that serves (Antelope Valley Medical Center).”
The project was divided into two construction phases in order to meet construction scheduling for building permits for AV Medical Center and LifePoint Health Buildings to be located northeast of 18th Street West and Avenue J-5, the report said.
